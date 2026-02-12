To say this winter in New York City has been brutal would be a massive understatement. Temperatures have plummeted below zero, and inches of snow refuse to melt. Still, the shows must go on — or at least the New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2026 shows, that is. No, a frigid forecast hasn’t deterred guests from the festivities, or from delivering chic, cold-weather street style moments.

Leave it to the New York fashion set — and those in town for the week — to crack the code on cold weather dressing without sacrifice style. On Tuesday evening, the eve before NYFW’s official kick off, Ralph Lauren drew in a group of impeccably dressed women, many of which bundled up in luxe outerwear. Some street style stars proved the power of faux fur coats, while others combatted the cold in suede fringe-adorned jackets — a telltale sign of a Ralph Lauren show. Meanwhile, at Coach, leather reigned supreme, with attendees arriving in long trench coats, knee-high boots, and slouchy bags.

Keep scrolling below for a gallery of the best street style moments spotted outside the New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2026 shows. Hopefully, these looks will inspire you to reinvent your winter style.

Feb. 11

Celebrity stylist Erin Walsh doubled down on animal print, pairing a leopard coat with a snakeskin bag.

A bright red puffer jacket is sure to turn heads.

Freelance fashion writer Aemilia Madden leaned into menswear, accenting her look with a tie.

Look closely and you’ll spot this showgoer carrying her coffee inside a beaded pouch.

Punch up a neutral coat with a watermelon-inspired color palette.

Feb. 10

Podcast host Liv Perez made a bold entrance at Ralph Lauren, arriving in a long fringe skirt.

Animal print is emerging as a major street style trend this season.

Fashion and beauty content Steph Hui embraced Western fashion by way of a suede fringe jacket and hardware-adorned belt.

The sidewalks are, unsurprisingly, awash with faux fur coats.

A suit and tie look isn’t reserved for the office, as proven by this guest.