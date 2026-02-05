Gabrielle Union is one of Hollywood’s leading hair chameleons. While the actress-entrepreneur might be closely associated with bombshell blowouts and bouncy high ponytails, make no mistake: Her mane experience is extensive. The long list includes topknots, boho braids, waist-skimming cornrows, and old Hollywood waves (with very modern highlights), among many other styles. For her latest look, the Bring It On star has returned to one of her favorite cuts, the bob — but this might just be her shiniest, bounciest take on the style yet.

Making the press rounds to promote her new animated film, Goat, Union popped up in New York City on Feb. 3 with a super sharp, A-lined bob. Tapered at the neck and hitting just above the jawline, the cut is decidedly situated in micro bob territory, making it a pretty dramatic departure from the feathery, slightly curved (and slightly longer) bob she donned last fall.

While the short haircut is sleek and glossy, it doesn’t lack for movement. Styled by Union’s longtime collaborator and Flawless by Gabrielle Union co-founder Larry Sims, the micro bob is full of bounce and body. While Union rocked a deep side part earlier in the week, by Feb. 4, she had switched things up and moved it to the center.

(+) @gabunion (+) XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Though this might be Union’s ultimate “short and bouncy” A-lined bob, it actually isn’t her sharpest take on the look. That honor would have to go to the razor-cut bob the star wore to the Schiaparelli’s spring/summer 2025 couture show last year.