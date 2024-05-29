It’s been about two months since Dakota Fanning’s jam-packed promotional trail for the Netflix series Ripley came to a close, and the A-lister is already on the road again. After just a few weeks out of the spotlight, Fanning’s sartorial prowess has graced our Instagram timelines for her second press tour of the year — this time to promote her latest horror film, The Watchers. And just like her recent Ripley rotation, elevated ensembles in a variety of moody hues are the stars of her latest press-related circuit.

While promo events for Ripley were limited to just New York and L.A., The Watchers tour kicked off in London — perhaps signaling a more international schedule of soirées before the film’s June 7 release date. For her first of many designer-clad outings, Fanning was a guest on The One Show — a live talk show on BBC, where she wore a burgundy leather dress from Erdem complete with an asymmetrical silhouette. Later that same day, the fashion muse chose another Erdem piece for the film’s official London premiere — a fresh-off-the-runway printed midi dress with a subtly pleated bodice. And this was just the start of her midi dress streak (more on that later).

The Watchers doesn’t hit theaters for another week, so stay tuned to TZR for all of Fanning’s upcoming press tour looks. And take notes, because knowing Fanning, she’ll be delivering endless style inspo all week long.

May 29

Bright and early on Wednesday morning, Fanning attended a photo call for The Watchers on the rooftop of Claridges Hotel. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star looked oh-so polished in a taupe canvas midi dress from Oscar de la Renta. The tulip embroidery toward the hem gave the ankle-grazing neutral number a summery flair.

May 28

At a special preview screening at Ham Yard Hotel in London, Fanning turned heads in a printed midi dress from Erdem Fall/Winter 2024. While the original runway model accessorized with leather opera gloves, Fanning opted for minimal extras and instead let the multi-color midi grab all the worthy attention.

For her first official The Watchers affair, Fanning started on a high note — and in Erdem once again. Before heading onstage at The One Show, she posed for a quick OOTD pic, which displayed her red leather midi dress with delicate draping along the bodice and a floral waistline embellishment. For her footwear of the day, she slipped on Casadei’s Scarlett Jolly Sandal in nude.