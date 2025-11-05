This is the year Olivia Munn is kicking off some holiday traditions with her family. Though the Your Friends & Neighbors actor and her husband, John Mulaney, now have two toddlers, a three-year-old son, Malcolm, and a one-year-old daughter, Méi June, the past few years haven’t been the easiest for the A-lister, to put it lightly. “For Malcolm’s first Christmas, I was coming out of a postpartum, which was a nightmare for almost a year, and then after that, I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” a now-cancer-free Munn tells TZR on a recent call. As such, she’s making sure this year is different.

“My first one is the most controversial one,” she says about the new traditions her family will be implementing. “The day after Halloween, my Christmas tree is going up.” She’s planning on whipping up a slew of holiday cookies, too. “When I grew up, my mom would make holiday cookies all the time, and so I'm going to start doing that.” And when it comes to Elf on the Shelf, Munn and Mulaney are still debating whether or not they’ll be participating in the tradition. “I was telling John about it, and he goes, ‘Olivia, this sounds really fun, but it also seems like a full-time job,’” she jokes on the call.

Even with two infants running around the house (who may or may not be busy scouting out the aforementioned elf), Munn is also prioritizing taking care of herself this holiday season, something that her latest partnership with Athleta underscored. “They sort of came in and reminded me to give myself permission to put myself first at times, and to celebrate these small, joyful moments during the day,” Munn, who fronted the label’s “Celebrate the Wins” holiday campaign, explains. “I love that Athleta thinks about movement, not just about fitness,” she continues. “It’s about holistic, overall wellness and feeling strong and grounded.”

To no surprise, there will be plenty of Athleta looks wrapped up under Munn’s tree this year. For the hard-to-shop-for people on her list, Munn is turning to the activewear brand’s All About Sherpa Mini Crescent Bag. “It has a fleece exterior so it’s cozy and plush,” she says. “It’s the perfect size for a day of window shopping or a leisurely stroll.” Pieces from Athleta’s Tranquil Waffle Collection are, too, being given to friends. “It’s so cozy and looks and feels luxurious without an ultra-high price. I’m gifting these sets to some girlfriends with maybe a candle or a book I know they will love.”

Munn is also spoiling her close ones with a few high-tech gadgets, one being a Celluma LED light therapy panel, an item Munn herself uses religiously. “When lying underneath the panel, I like to meditate,” Munn explains, adding that she’s essentially killing two birds with one stone. Meanwhile, her sister will be opening up an electric warming tray, as the actor says she loves playing hostess with the mostest. Perhaps you can glean some holiday shopping inspiration from Munn’s list.