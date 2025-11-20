Each year, country music’s elite touch down in Nashville to celebrate the genre’s biggest night. And yesterday’s 59th Country Music Awards (CMAs) were no exception. Veterans and rising stars alike, from Keith Urban and Billy Ray Cyrus to Megan Moroney, all hit the carpet at the Bridgestone Arena on November 19. Kelsea Ballerini, now a reliable style staple at the CMAs, took the opportunity to showcase a seriously strong fashion streak in three different red dresses.

This year, she delivered her most memorable showing yet, making outfit changes throughout the evening, each one styled to fit a different chapter of the night. Whether it’s a coincidence or a quiet nod to the fiery tone of her music, the color suited her perfectly. Is it safe to say that red is her favorite color?

Ballerini walked the carpet in a strapless monochromatic gown from Christian Siriano’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection. The silhouette featured a sheer, delicately gathered fabric that bloomed into a rose at the waist — a detail that made the look feel fresh off the runway. She pulled the whole look together with red stilettos and a matte red lip.

Ballerini carried that same fiery energy to the ceremony, and the drama only escalated from there.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Her second outfit raised the stakes: a hooded red gown with a plunging neckline from Australian label Bronx and Banco. Crafted from heavyweight beaded fabric, the $1,450 dress fit her like a glove and delivered a dose of full-fledged theatrics. And just when you thought she was done, the singer pulled out one more surprise.

John Shearer/Getty Images

For her performance of “I Sit In Parks,” the opening track on her six-song collection Mount Pleasant, released Nov. 14, Ballerini switched into a more laid-back look that still stayed on theme. Because the stage was designed to resemble a rainy park, she chose a simpler, shimmering red gown that matched the tone of her earlier ensembles. In the end, the country star quite literally made it rain — in more ways than one.