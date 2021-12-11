Carrie Bradshaw's Best Handbag Moments (So Far) In ‘And Just Like That...’

Whether you already watched all the latest episodes of the Sex and the City reboot or plan to save them for Friday night (when you can properly unwind with a glass of vino in hand), you know there is a lot to unpack in the series. Fans are eagerly tuning into the show for the drama as much as the fashion. For those who are particularly interested in the style aspect of it all though, keep an eye out for Carrie Bradshaw’s handbags in And Just Like That... Though shoes are indisputably Carrie’s achilles heel, she has a soft spot for purses too — and her collection is amazing. After all, the protagonist single-handedly popularized coveted styles like the Dior Saddle bag and the Fendi Baguette in the original TV series.

Behind-the-scenes shots from set offered fans a sneak peek into the character’s new and revamped wardrobe. Though Carrie’s style has evolved from her 30s (the character is in her 50s now), her outfits still have that recognizable eccentric, maximalist quality to them. Her go-to handbags, too, are usually anything but minimal. In a nutshell, if you want to add an eye-catching party purse or an impactful everyday bag into your own collection, don’t hesitate to use Carrie’s favorites, ahead, as your jumping-off point. Scroll ahead to see her best handbags from the reboot, so far, and shop her exact styles, or close alternatives to them.

Fendi Nano Baguette Bag

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Of all the accessories out there, the Fendi Baguette is Carrie’s forever bag. Her newest wardrobe addition includes a Nano version of the style — and it’s as small as a clip-on bag charm! If you are a fan of itty-bitty designs, take after the character and add one to your shopping wish list STAT. Here, Carrie matched her mini accessory to the same mossy green color of her Gianvito Rossi heels and to the stripes on her vintage silk outerwear. (A foolproof style hack is to always match your handbag color to your shoes.) Unfortunately, Carrie’s exact pocket-sized piece is not available to shop. However, Fendi currently offers several other miniature takes on the Fendi Baguette.

Judith Leiber Green Clutch

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Some might say that fuchsia pink and emerald green make for a questionable color combo, but Carrie is here to prove everyone wrong. As pictured above, she carried a ruched Judith Leiber emerald-hued clutch while wearing a bright pink dress. Since the two colors were of the same tone, they complemented each other nicely. The accessory was from Judith Leiber — a label that has appeared in various scenes through out the Sex and the City franchise. You might recall Carrie owned a swan-shaped clutch from the Hungarian-American designer and that Lily, Charlotte’s daughter, owned a cupcake bag from Judith Leiber. (Yes, the bag that Lily stuffed Carrie’s phone into while Big was trying to call her on their wedding day.)

Sonia Rykiel Domino Bag

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

This is one of Carrie’s most neutral outfits to date in the reboot. Her all-cream ensemble consisted of a white pleated midi dress, paired with an ivory duster overcoat. To add a sparkly element to her otherwise minimal ensemble, she toted a studded Domino bag from Sonia Rykiel — a French girl-approved carryall tote that’s classic and edgy at the same time. Finally, Carrie decided to round out her look with a pair of black Posy pumps from Isabel Marant, with shimmery detailing on the toe cap to match the bag.

Paco Rabanne Sparkle 1969 Mini Bag

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

This rosy date-night outfit speaks to Carrie’s penchant for integrating several attention-grabbing elements into a single outfit. She wore a beige pink floral motif dress with a hot pink blazer, which coordinated with her bright fuchsia-colored heels. She completed the look with a disco-inspired Pallette Mini Bag from Paco Rabanne, adding an extra eye-catching element to her outfit. The crossbody style is big enough to fit all your essentials such as keys, a phone, and a credit card.

Fendi Sequin Baguette Bag

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Carrie’s Fendi Baguette shoulder bag is as symbolic and recognizable as her Manolo Blahnik heels. The sequin-adorned number is the definition of a statement bag and in true maximalist fashion, she paired it with an equally as shimmery dress. The purse, as pictured above, also appears to be similar to the purple handbag she carried in that infamous robbery scene from Season 3 of Sex and the City titled “What Goes Around Comes Around.”

Gucci x Balenciaga Hourglass Bag

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Designer handbags are a permanent fixture in Carrie’s wardrobe. The high-fashion landscape, though, has clearly evolved since the original Sex and the City series. As proof, look to Carrie’s buzzy Gucci & Balenciaga Hourglass bag as pictured above in the reboot. Over the past few years, brand collaborations have become ubiquitous news and the partnered drops are often sought-after by all fashion gals. Carrie, too, it seems has jumped on this bandwagon. She paired her designer, logo-heavy bag with a RAGA paisley print maxi dress, a blue button-down shirt, and a pair of chunky disco heels from Terry de Havilland.

Christian Louboutin Mary Jane Bucket Bag

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

A fun and whimsical bag in Carrie’s reboot wardrobe is this ruffle pink number from Christian Louboutin. The playful item speaks to her individualism and fearless style, plus it added a pop of color to her outfit. She wore a navy midi skirt from Dior with a semi-sheer lace panel blouse and custom-made, pointy-toe pumps from Duchessa Gardini. If you love her ruffle purse, it’s currently available for pre-orders via Saks Fifth Avenue.

THANX GOD I'M A VIP Striped Tote

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

In addition to Carrie’s collection of shoulder bags and mini purses, she owns several totes as well. Here, she carried a blue and turquoise striped bag from THANX GOD I'M A VIP — a vintage boutique located near Republique Square in Paris. (Perhaps, Carrie previously picked this up in Paris while dating her former flame Aleksandr Petrovsky?) Though her exact piece isn’t available to shop, you can recreate Carrie’s outfit with any oversized striped tote.