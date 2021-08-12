Menu
(TV)
10 ‘And Just Like That...’ Outfits Every SATC Fan Is Living For
Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda are back!
By
Vivien Lee
1 hour ago
Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images
A Polka Dot Moment
Parker (aka Carrie) wore a Carolina Hererra tiered polka dot midi skirt and a black Capezio leotard. She carried a limited edition Rebecca Moses Lady With Peonie bag and wore Duchessa Gardini embellished pumps.
MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images
A Colorful Summer Dress
Nixon wore a Dries Van Noten Dorian tie-dyed striped dress. Following the tropical-themed shades, she wore Clergerie’s animal print wedges and a Loewe Balloon mini bag on her shoulder.
Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images
Tap
Search
Close
Fashion
See All
Trends
Style
Designers
Beauty
See All
Skin
Hair
Makeup
Nails
The Beauty Boom
Wellness
See All
Health
Mindfulness
Relationships
Identity
Living
See All
Home
Entertaining
Travel
Culture
See All
Celebrity
Pop Culture
Red Carpet
Originals
(CURATEUR)
(Shop Rachel Zoe)
Newsletter
About Us
Archive
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
DMCA
© 2021 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.