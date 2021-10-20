One of television’s most iconic, fictionalized style icons is Carrie Bradshaw. Her tutu outfit, newspaper dress by John Galliano, and Manolo Blahnik pumps were just several of her most memorable fashion moments. In particular, she’s often credited with starting the trends, whether it was wearing a Chanel shirt backwards or carrying a designer bag. According to Rebag, Fendi’s Baguette bag, which Carrie held sacred and famously helped popularize, was one of the retailer’s most searched items in 2021.

This data came to light in Rebag’s annual report curated by its artificial intelligence program, Clair — an acronym for Comprehensive Luxury Appraisal Index for Resale. The yearly finding showed that Fendi’s cult bag was one of the most queried items, which, it’s worth noting, is an impressive feat when you consider Rebag’s expansive inventory of luxe accessories. In the 2021 Clair report, the luxury reseller directly credits And Just Like That..., the Sex and the City reboot, for reviving the discourse about Carrie’s style and consequently inspiring Rebag users to hunt down the Fendi Baguette bag.

(+) Carrie in And Just Like That... with a sequin Fendi baguette bag. James Devaney/GC Images (+) Carrie in Sex and the City with a Fendi baguette bag. Courtesy of HBO Max INFO 1/2

The luxury retailer also noted that Dior’s iconic Lady Dior bag was one of its other highly sought-after purses throughout 2021. Although for this bag’s comeback, Rebag notes the buzz came from the Gossip Girl resuscitation, which led fans to reminisce over Blair Waldorf’s style. As any Gossip Girl devotee will tell you, the Lady Dior bag was frequently a piece of luxury arm candy for the teenage trendsetter.

Blair carrying her Lady Dior bag. Justin Campbell/BuzzFoto/FilmMagic

Other important findings from the yearly Clair analysis include Bottega Veneta’s meteoric rise. Rebag cited a few reasons for the brand’s upward mobility. First was Creative Director Daniel Lee’s youthful rebrand of the label, which pivoted towards the Millennial and Gen Z crowds. (Note the brand’s signature Intrecciato weave and the addition of chunky hardware to its handbags.) In addition, Rebag noted Lee’s “renegade approach to marketing” for the brand’s ascent. Take his novel concepts such as not permitting guests to use cell phones at his Spring/Summer 2021 show or deleting the brand’s Instagram account in favor of a digital magazine.

According to Rebag’s predictions, Bottega Veneta has a big role to play in the future luxury market. The 2021 Clair report read: “Suppose Lee continues to create desirable handbags like the Pouch and the Cassette Crossbody, and Bottega Veneta strategically sets its prices and inventory. In that case, [Rebag] predicts that the Italian fashion house will inch closer to Dior, Chanel, and Louis Vuitton on the Brand Value chart.”

Ahead, you’ll find a few of 2021’s buzziest handbags available to shop — including Fendi’s Carrie-approved baguette style, Blair’s beloved Lady Dior purse, and a few of Bottega Veneta’s trendiest pieces. You’ll want to shop quickly, though, since the items below are on everyone’s to-purchase list.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.