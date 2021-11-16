You were first acquainted with Gucci’s “Aria” collection back in April — and now, the collaboration debuted during the show between the Italian fashion house and Balenciaga that is officially live. In other words, you can now finally own a pair of Balenciaga’s Triple S dadcore stompers done in Gucci’s iconic Flora print, among several other inventive creations that represent the brands’ collaborative approach to luxury fashion. Officially dubbed “The Hacker Project,” Gucci and Balenciaga’s joint collab is available now on both Gucci and Balenciaga’s virtual storefronts, as well as in 74 pop-up stores worldwide. (In the United States, locations include New York City, Miami, Beverly Hills, and Chicago. As for the international spots, the experiential displays are in Paris, London, Seoul, Hong Kong, and Beijing, among other global cities.)

A press release about the newly-launched collection describes the capsule as existing within “the hybrid universe of ready-to-wear and accessories” to represent the joined aesthetics of Creative Directors Alessandro Michele and Demna Gvasalia. In this mish-mashed world, Gucci’s iconic GG logo becomes BB and is found on everything from puffer jackets to wallets to scarves. Even Balenciaga’s sacred Knife heels received the Gucci-fied, double-B treatment. Some items adopt a more tongue-in-cheek reflection of the brands' combined efforts — like the many handbags purposefully desecrated with graffiti that reads “This Is Not a Gucci Bag.”

Other jointly-spawned creations include the aforementioned ultra-dadcore stompers and many other reworked iterations of the fashion houses’ iconic handbags. For instance, Gucci’s Jackie 1961 bag adopts a diagonal Balenciaga print that so closely resembles the Italian brand’s original design, you may hardly notice something’s amiss. There’s also Balenciaga’s City bag — which you may remember as a Y2k signature accessory — that's adorned with Gucci’s signature logomania-inspired, tan pattern.

Ahead, you’ll find a selection of items from “The Hacker Project,” all readily available for your shopping pleasure. You’ll want to shop quickly, as this once-viral-and-now-viral-again collab will surely sell out in a heartbeat.

