Sarah Jessica Parker’s Feelings About These “Ugly” Shoes Are Very Clear

Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw spearheaded many 2000s fashion trends. This long list includes her wearing Dior’s Saddle bag, ballerina tutu skirts, and nameplate necklaces. (One should also note the moniker-stamped jewelry has its original roots in Black and Latinx culture.) With the show’s reboot coming up, fans, once again, will be greeted with the writer’s astute sense of fashion. In one of the scenes, you’ll see that Carrie (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) wore clogs while filming And Just Like That... and thus she revived these once so-called “ugly” shoes as a stylish must-have piece for fall.

The actor was photographed in New York City on Oct. 20 as she filmed scenes for the reboot. In the behind-the-scenes images, Parker wore a loose-fitted blue dress, which was embroidered with red flowers, over a white long-sleeve shirt. On her feet were a pair of classic black clogs with a clunky wooden heel. For those who have not yet caught up on fall 2021 trends, this footwear is back in a major way. They popped up in designer collections from the likes of Sandy Liang and PH5. The chunky shoe, too, reappeared in new colorful suede options, animal prints, and attention-grabbing details like rhinestones. The fact Parker’s character Carrie wore these shoes shouldn’t come as a big surprise. Carrie was always on top of the latest footwear trends, whether it be rocking a pair of platform heels or investing her hard-earned paycheck into a new pair of Manolo Blahniks.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Given both Parker and Carrie’s stamp of approval on clogs, it’s time you invest in a pair, too, if you don’t already have. The easy-to-wear footwear can be dressed up with a skirt and slouchy sweater or be worked into your laid-back ensemble of jeans and a tee. Consider this too: the lace-free footwear makes slipping into, and out of, your shoes ten times easier. Although Parker’s specific heeled clog is unknown, there are other wooden options just like it on the market. Shop similar pairs ahead, then check out more outfits from And Just Like That... before the series airs in December.

