Carrie Loved This Fashion Item In Her 30s — And She Just Wore It Again In Her 50s

Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, was a trendsetter who wore some of the most eccentric outfits. (Least you forget, she once paired an ‘80s prom dress with an Hermès headscarf.) That said, she also kept a curated edit of go-to pieces she could call upon without fuss like a classic white button-down shirt, black jeans, and denim overalls. The latter made an appearance while Parker was in New York City filming the series reboot. In one And Just Like That... scene, Carrie wore white overalls — a one-piece that seemingly has remained in her wardrobe since her 30s. (In the reboot, Carrie is reportedly in her 50s.)

Fans of the show might recall 30-something Carrie in blue denim overalls with a white collared shirt in Season 4, episode eight of Sex and the City. (Her computer crashes and she heads to the repair shop with Aidan.) Though nothing has been revealed about the scene SJP was filming on Nov. 2, you can clearly see that Carrie is still a fan of overalls.

This time, however, she’s in a white cropped pair. Carrie styled it with a dark gray jacket and metallic silver platform heels. The final touch to her laid-back, neutral ensemble was a colorful turquoise and purple striped tote bag. She looked fashionable — as Carrie always is — and comfy in the relaxed ensemble.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

If you consider Carrie one of your style icons, take after her and invest in a pair of overalls. The dungarees, as she so proves, works for all ages so you can be rest assured that your favorite pair will look just as good years later. Plus, the one-pieces are so easy to style — you can wear a sweater underneath for winter or rock a button-down, as Carrie did, in the spring. To add a pair of overalls into your wardrobe, shop the options ahead.

