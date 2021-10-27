One of the most memorable style moments from Sex and the City was the slinky, gray bodycon dress worn by Carrie Bradshaw, aka Sarah Jessica Parker, in Season 2, episode 15. (You may know the formfitting number as the “Carrie dress.”) The surprisingly understated look became a cult favorite for fans. And according to recent photos of Parker, who wore a similar dress while filming And Just Like That..., the curve-hugging silhouette will be revived for the show’s reboot. Parker’s new “Carrie dress” is Norma Kamali’s Diana Gown. And as opposed to the party girl spirit of Carrie’s ensemble from Season 2, her new outfit reflects a more mature and evolved fashion aesthetic.

There are several key differences between Carrie’s outfit from the reboot and the original bodycon dress. First, the Norma Kamali dress hits just below her knees and boasts a one-shoulder fit, whereas the original gray number hits mid-thigh and featured a tank design. Next up, instead of a deep charcoal color, Carrie’s new It-dress is powder blue. The styling of the Norma Kamali dress on her feels more elevated, too.

In the original series, Carrie was known for accessorizing on a whim (remember when she tied a scarf around her upper bicep and called it a lewk?). For And Just Like That... it appears she still abides by this playful eye to her outfits, only perhaps with a bit more mature polish. Carrie opted for an off-white, longline blazer and bedazzled, strappy Aquazzura heels to pair with her formfitting dress.

Carrie in a gray bodycon dress on Sex and the City. Courtesy of HBO Max

“I think Carrie Bradshaw is iconically linked to the fashions that represent the show’s original time period, which was playful, feminine, and timeless. But [Parker] has a different body now and is aging with power,” Norma Kamali says to TZR. “I think the draping and the color of the Diana Gown matches her energy as Carrie now.”

Kamali continues: “Not only is Parker wearing the dress and styling it with comfortability and ease, but I believe she looks better in it now than she would have in her younger self. Aging with power exemplifies confidence and a certain swagger, and Parker/Carrie definitely has swagger!”

Carrie in Norma Kamali’s Diana Gown. James Devaney/GC Images

For those who love a bit of fashion history, the Diana Gown was first created in the ‘70s. Kamali reveals she was initially drawn to the draped, marble look found on statuesque depictions of goddesses and wanted to incorporate that into an effortless dress. “[The dress] was very unconstructed and was meant to be a bra-less style that was very complimentary to the 1970’s sensibility,” she shares.

Since then, Kamali has introduced various iterations of the original Diana Gown — including a bodysuit of the same silhouette in which you swim in. Currently, you’ll find the ruched style in either a midi or mini style in various colors and materials like lamé and mesh. And best of all? Parker’s exact Diana Gown has an accessible price tag of $215 and is available for pre-orders. If you need the dress asap, however, shop it in other hues or opt for the one-shoulder swimsuit. It would make for a great vacation look.

