Tracee Ellis Ross Made This Controversial Color Combo Feel So Elevated — Here’s How

Tracee Ellis Ross loves a colorful statement look. She knows how to master it all — be it an ultra-vibrant floral bikini for summer or a head-to-toe green outfit for the cooler temps. Most recently, the star has once again wowed her fans with an unexpected color combo. For her most recent Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance, Ross wore a colorful outfit mixing a bright blue dress with neon yellow heels. The styling worked well in the most unexpected way, proving that you don’t always have to rely on traditional styling protocols to pull off an imitable look.

In a series of photos the Black-ish star and her stylist, Karla Welsh both shared on Aug. 19, Ross donned a bright blue cutout dress from Nina Ricci’s Resort 2022 collection. She teamed the vibrant piece with a pair of striking neon yellow heels The dress from the luxe Parisian brand featured tasteful peek-a-boo cutouts around the waistline. (Cutouts have been a trend all throughout 2021 and recently blossomed into graphic, swiss cheese-inspired looks donned by Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid.) The eye-catching shoes appear to be the 120mm So Kate pumps from the renowned, celeb-beloved footwear brand Christian Louboutin. Ross accessorized with simple baubles from Tiffany & Co. to finish off her late show-ready look.

Albeit very chic, Christian Louboutin's sky-high heels are notorious for not being the most comfortable shoes out there. Thus, to give her feet a little break before the show appearance, the actor gracefully traded her lemon-hued heels for a comfy pair of equally yellow Birkenstock sandals while arriving at the studio. From this, one can infer that Ross is quite fond of this particular color combo and wanted to keep up her color blocked look while on the go, too.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

While Ross’s Nina Ricci dress is not available to shop just yet, her exact Christian Louboutin pumps are available for sale on the pre-loved market now. (Vivid, vibrant colors are a maximalist fashion trend that emerged and continued to become more and more prominent ever since the world has opened back up — so there is no reason to lean into the trend asap.) Ahead, check out and shop similar blue dresses and neon yellow heels that will help you recreate the star’s look.

