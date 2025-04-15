When you think about quintessential Coachella style, a few fashion tropes probably come to mind, like crochet tops, cut-offs, body chains, and combat boots. And there are similar staples when it comes to beauty. For example, space buns and baby braids are pretty much guaranteed to be in attendance. As the years go by and the lineup has evolved from focusing primarily on indie artists to being stacked with household names, the styles have shifted as well — this year with an emphasis on more minimalist and laidback looks. Still, some can’t help but stick to Coachella classics, including Cardi B whose multicolored highlights were an updated version of a festival beauty staple.

The list of celebs who have donned rainbow-inspired hair at Coachellas past is long. There’s Saweetie’s neon tie-dye design, Ciara’s pastel unicorn waves, and Kylie Jenner’s faded double braids, to name just a few. But when Cardi B stepped out Saturday night to soak up the festival’s sights and sounds, she put her own signature twist on the hair color tradition. The “I Like It” rapper’s waist-length, bouncy black waves were punctuated with striking red, green, and yellow streaks woven throughout. What’s even more impressive than her multicolored look was the fact that it came mere hours after she showed off pin-straight, butt-length hair while performing at Revolve Festival.

Of course, considering Cardi’s impressive hair history, it’s not too surprising that she could switch up her look so dramatically in under 24 hours, like she did at Paris Fashion Week last fall. While the Grammy winner has impressively long, healthy natural hair, she credits her constant and quick changes to stylist and wig expert Tokyo Stylez — who is unsurprisingly behind her Coachella 2025 look, too. That said, some masterful wigs might have helped her create these back-to-back styles so seamlessly.

Cardi’s multicolored highlights are just the latest in her streak of memorable hair moments in 2025 — and we’re only just starting Q2. So far she’s debuted a slew of bobs (asymmetrical and black, retro and curved, and mint green flipped) as well as bright red baby beehive, cotton candy-colored curls, and anime-inspired space buns, so there’s no telling what she’s got up her sleeves for the rest of the year. We cannot wait to see what colorful look she’ll reveal next.