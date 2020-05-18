What do you get when you mix Hilary Duff's "murky lake" green hair with Julianne Hough's pink strands? Taylor Swift's colorful highlights. That's right, the singer's signature blonde hair just got the ultimate quarantine update with pink and green-ish-blue chunky streaks.

The color combination, though at first shocking, shouldn't come as a total surprise. Not only have celebs been obsessed with pink hair lately (seriously, it's everywhere), but Swift has been rocking pink and blue-to-green toned hues in her strands ever since her album Lover dropped. However much the change could be quarantine-induced, it seems like Swift's hair was headed this way no matter what.

The colorful strands made their Instagram debut on May 17 in a post about Swift's television concert, City of Lover, which premiered on ABC the same night. "Stoked to relive our Paris show tonight when the City of Lover concert airs at 10pm ET/ 9pm CT on @abcnetwork - then tomorrow on @hulu and @disneyplus 💕 It was the best album release party I could’ve wished for 😆✨💐🎆🕶 love you guys 💋," reads Swift's caption.

And though there's no mention of her hair in the caption, the post certainly shows it off. With the sun beaming behind her, a bright pink streak frames Swift's face while more pink and green streaks make their way around her head. Her hair is its usual choppy, wavy shag, but now with a little more color.

And if the hair, bright floral shirt, and punchy pink lip wasn't enough, in the next photo, Swift's sunglasses are gone revealing she matched her eye makeup and her hair to the T: monochrome pink lids with a green-winged liner. It's hard to incorporate three quarantine trends — pink makeup, dyed hair, and dramatic eyeliner — in one look but, it can't be denied, the singer did so expertly.

While there's no official word on whether two-toned hair — especially with pink as one of the hues — is the next big trend for quarantine, as Swift proves, it most definitely could be.