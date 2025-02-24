It’s no secret that Cardi B loves a good lace front. Wigs are one of the main reasons the “Bodak Yellow” rapper is able to switch up her hair as often as she does — sometimes showing off multiple styles in the span of just 24 hours. And because we’re so used to her constantly rotating looks, it’s pretty much been a mystery as to what Cardi’s natural hair looks like. Until now, that is. The Grammy winner took fans behind the scenes at a Brooklyn hair salon where she not only revealed her naturally waist-length hair, but her latest (wig free) transformation.

On Feb. 23, Cardi posted her complete hair process at Coiffed 220 to Instagram — with hilarious anecdotes along the way (because of course). The journey started with removing her braids, which took three hours, and was followed by her first hair wash in three months. From there, she went from her naturally black/brown color to copper with a little lift before salon owner Dinah applied the final bright red shade. The hue was similar to one she’s worn quite a few times, including the baby beehive from this year’s Super Bowl festivities.

Once the color was complete, Cardi admitted she loved the natural texture (fluffy, brushed out waves), but for a finishing touch, Dinah polished her newly dyed hair with a silk press for maximum shine. The salon owner explained via Instagram Stories that she achieved the not-too-straight effect by just doing one pass with a flat iron. “Silk press doesn’t have to be bone straight,” she wrote. “It allows the hair some texture, body, and bounce.”

In addition to skipping washes, Cardi also revealed a few other things she’s tried to maintain the health of her hair as she grows it past her waist. First, she admits to using some “homemade oils” but doesn’t divulge further details. She also confesses to one of the stranger methods she’s experimented with, putting garlic on her hair, which made it “stink for eight months”.

Could this be a sneak peek at an upcoming hair care line? Both Rihanna and Beyoncé launched their brands by showing off their natural length and texture, so this could be a clue Cardi’s own beauty brand is in the works — just hopefully without the garlic.