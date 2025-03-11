Just a few weeks ago, Cardi B was showing off her naturally waist-length hair as she underwent her latest color transformation (a vibrant red, in case you missed it). But that hasn’t slowed down her penchant for using wigs as a way to switch up her look in an instant — not to mention the fact that they help protect her natural hair so it keeps growing long and strong. She proved this fact once again on Mar. 10 when she showed off her latest style, mint flipped bob that practically screams spring.

At this point, there’s practically no style or shade that the “Bongos” rapper hasn’t taken for a spin. She’ll go from long copper waves to an angled black pixie in the span of 24 hours (no, but literally) and then be back to her bombshell blowout in no time flat. And that’s the beauty of stars like Cardi B, who see their hair as just another form of creative expression that can (and should!) be changed on a dime — or at least whenever the mood strikes.

Well the mood clearly struck this week, because the Grammy winner snapped a series of photos in her latest look, her take on the ‘90s-inspired trend that has celebrities like Khloé Kardashian, Keke Palmer, and Kelly Rowland practically in a chokehold. Nearly every A-lister has tried out the flippy bob over the past year, but Cardi’s version is especially spring forward.

The pretty pastel hue is right on cue for the upcoming season in that it conjures up the color of Easter eggs, jelly beans, and other treats you’re used to seeing this time of year. This isn’t the first time Cardi has dabbled in shades of green (she’s previously donned acid green streaks for the cover of Rolling Stone last spring, a pale turquoise lob for the Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Power Players event in 2018, and even emerald finger waves for SNL) but this mint feels oh-so fresh, especially paired with her matching mani-pedi and collection of Louis Vuitton x Murakami pieces.

Decked out in LV multicolor monogram jeans, headband, phone accessories, and multiple bags and bag charms, Cardi’s mint flipped bob perfectly coordinates with her spring ensemble. And considering her past with pink ombré waves and light lavender bobs, we’ve most likely not seen the last of the rapper’s seasonally appropriate wig collection just yet.