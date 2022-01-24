Celebrities are key sources of inspiration for Instagram-worthy beach outfits. (They are always jetting off to St. Barts or the Amalfi Coast, after all.) If there’s one fashion takeaway you can get from their countless swimsuit outfits, it’s that they’re obsessed with body chains. Lizzo and Bella Hadid can’t live without their accessories while Hailey Bieber’s body chains are practically glued to the star. She likes to wear one while taking a dip in the pool or as part of her everyday ensembles in Los Angeles.

On Jan. 23, Bieber shared several photos of herself at the beach. She posed in a matching multi-colored Mystic Parallel set from Tropic of C. The star wore her staple vacation accessory: a Jacquemus Artichaut bucket hat to shield her face from the sun. Bieber’s neck featured layers of gold pendants that glistened in the sunlight. She wore several necklaces: a pink sapphire tennis style from Jennifer Meyer, Anita Ko’s Sagittarius Zodiac Coin Pendant, and a whimsical heart choker.

Out of all her accessories, however, her Jacquie Aiche Cross Body Chain stood out as it laced across the model’s body. The body chain coupled with the necklaces gave off Y2K jewelry vibes. Bieber has a whole collection of intricately designed chains from Jacquie Aiche, but this is her recent favorite. (The LA-based label has a strong celeb following, as Lori Harvey recently styled a diamond body chain from the brand with her vacation outfit.)

Bieber’s luxe body chain adds that fashionable touch to a simple swimsuit look. If you find yourself drawn to this underrated, but impactful, accessory, scroll ahead to shop a similar option from Jacquie Aiche. (Her whimsical body chain with a mini kite charm is adorable!) If a charm isn’t right for you, look to Cult Gaia’s elegant pearl belly chain or BYCHARI’s minimalist body chain, which pairs well with any outfit. For those who are anti-gold, opt for a sterling silver option from Jennifer Zeuner.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.