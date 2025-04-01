Another week, another chapter of the ongoing bob trend. It wasn’t that long ago that the short cut seemed to have just one persona: clean-cut and classic. But of course the bob actually goes way back, so its current renaissance really just just highlighting the many variations it’s had throughout its surges in popularity over the past several decades — think ‘20s era micro-lengths with blunt baby bangs or sculpted, Old Hollywood-inspired waves. Now Cardi B seems to be pushing the look a little further into the future with an edgy asymmetrical bob on WWD’s new digital cover.

The “Bongos” rapper appears on the magazine’s Apr. 1 edition to announce her latest endeavor, a partnership between herself and Revolve that promises her first-ever apparel and beauty lines. While Cardi has previously paired up with brands like Reebok, Fashion Nova, and NYX in past collaborations, these launches will give her a lot more control. And the Grammy winner is fully stepping into her latest businesswoman role with a powerful look that includes a white blazer dress (from her forthcoming clothing line) and her angled black bob with asymmetrical bangs — a combo that practically screams cool, creative CEO.

Unsurprisingly, the style comes courtesy of Cardi’s hair guru (and wig whisperer) Tokyo Stylez, who took to Instagram to praise the star’s willingness to experiment. “I love doing different styles and challenging myself [...] Thank you sis @iamcardib for always trusting me,” she captioned a BTS video from the WWD shoot. Together the two have tried out a myriad of styles — hardly repeating the same one twice.

The rapper has, in fact, worn bobs before (like the flippy mint green one she recently sported or the retro curved one she donned for the 2025 Grammys), but this sharp, futuristic version is more like the hair she showed off at Mugler’s Spring-Summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week last fall. With pointed, center-parted bangs, Cardi created a majorly high fashion moment at the event — less than 24 hours after debuting long, gingersnap waves. So as much as the new asymmetrical bob suits her role as a fashion and beauty business leader, it likely won’t stick around too long. But that’s the thing fans love about Cardi (and certainly whatever she’s got up her sleeve for these two new ventures): She’s always going to keep you on your toes.