The Super Bowl might not be a place you’d expect to see celebrities taking big risks with their fashion or glam. But when you’re in the spotlight, every appearance is an opportunity to make a statement. For the 2025 game, A-listers like Taylor Swift, Gabrielle Union, and Serena Williams were all in attendance with a myriad of different looks from blinged-out basics to sky-high ponytails. But as usual, Cardi B took things to another level with bright red hair in a baby beehive that combined elements of the ‘60s and the ‘90s for a style that still feels totally fresh today.

When it comes to her hair, it seems like the “Toot It Up” rapper will try anything once — literally. Her past looks have included everything from Old Hollywood waves to bright blonde bobs and beyond, sometimes switching her hair up in less than 24 hours. Her versatility and willingness to take a risk is so refreshing to see, and it’s what makes her a standout wherever she goes. So of course Super Bowl LIX wouldn’t be any different.

Given her extensive repertoire of past hairstyles, Cardi B is no stranger to vintage-inspired looks. Her Super Bowl half updo, however, was a unique mix of different eras. With the top section of her cherry red in an itty-bitty beehives, she gave a nod to the 1960s, when stars like Barbra Streisand, Ronnie Spector, and Aretha Franklin all rocked mile-high versions. The “Bongos” rapper was shorter and sleeker than those throwback examples, plus her pin-straight, waist-length ponytail underneath also made it feel totally updated. Add to this her overall styling, with a silver halter neck Mowalola logo dress, spiked platform shoes, and sporty red-tinted sunglasses, and it also feels distinctly ‘90s.

The retro look came just mere hours after Cardi partied at a pre-game event in New Orleans with hip-length black waves — just more proof that every day is another opportunity to reinvent yourself via glam. There’s no telling how much longer (if at all) the rapper’s beehive will stick around, but that just means another memorable hair look is on the way.