It’s not every day that Beyoncé and Rihanna take the stage, let alone together. But on Sunday night, both stars made surprise appearances for Jay-Z’s final concert celebrating the 30th anniversary of his first album, Reasonable Doubt. Of course, each fashion-loving performer took a bold approach to dressing for the special occasion at Yankee Stadium — and made sure to make a statement with their looks.

Beyoncé glittered onstage in an embellished white Yankees T-shirt and matching crystal-covered blue hot pants. True to her longtime penchant for sparkle, the Grammy-winning star paired her look with layered Jacob & Co. diamond bangles, rings, and drop earrings. Finished by a set of fully bedazzled gold boots, Beyoncé’s ensemble twinkled at every angle for the couple’s performance of their hit song “Drunk in Love.” The moment marked her second performance at the residency, which she opened on Friday in a crystal-striped capri suit for a special cover of Jay-Z and Mary J. Blige’s 1996 song “Can’t Knock the Hustle.” It also followed their daughter Blue Ivy Carter’s appearance on night one, where the 14-year-old played the piano in a sparkly striped Yankees jersey and jeans during Jay-Z’s performance of “I’m Feelin’ It” — making the concert series a true family affair.

Later in the evening, Rihanna surprised concertgoers in a full Saint Laurent outfit while she and Jay-Z sang their hits “Umbrella” and “Run This Town” — plus a solo of her 2015 single “Bitch Better Have My Money.” The Fenty Beauty founder’s look included a brown leather jacket trimmed with fluffy faux fur, layered over a trendy pair of cropped leather pants. Always one to accessorize, she layered the set with an assortment of chain belts, as well as an angular pair of black sunglasses. Her attire was complete with a glossy pair of Saint Laurent’s Vendome slingback pumps — a style that’s also loved by stars like Hailey Bieber and Dakota Johnson.

Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Both Rihanna and Beyoncé’s onstage outfits were perfectly aligned with their respective styles, while proving dramatic and eye-catching for the show. Beyoncé has always favored dynamic statements from head to toe, especially allover sparkle — which has been a frequent element in her performance looks over the years. Meanwhile, Rihanna’s look embodied her own nonchalant approach to fashion with its mix of current trends and a sleek shoe, both constants in her wardrobe while on or off-duty.

Whether either star’s appearance could be hinting at new music is anyone’s guess. However, Beyoncé previously confirmed her most recent album cycle, which includes Renaissance and Cowboy Carter, will be a trilogy, with rumors swirling that the third record could be rock-influenced. Outside of music, she’s still running her haircare brand Cécred alongside mom Tina Knowles. Rihanna’s also regularly teased that her ninth album is in the works, though she’s also keeping busy with new launches for Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty, plus her recent appointment as the face of Dior’s J’Adore fragrances.