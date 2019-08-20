Fenty Beauty Just Announced Its First-Ever Brow Product — Here’s When You Can Buy It

Mark your calendars for the end of Aug., Fenty Beauty fans — because the brand is taking a very important first step this summer. Fenty Beauty's new Brow MVP Ultra Fine Brow Pencil and Styler, the first-ever brow product from the mega-popular beauty brand, will be arriving in-stores and online on Aug. 23. “I’m obsessed with doing my own brows because it’s so personal and there’s a particular way I like them," reads a quote from Fenty Beauty's Founder, Rihanna, in a press email. "I love this brow pencil because it gives you the ultimate control and makes it really easy to get any brow shape.”

The Brow MVP will retail at $20, with its first drop including 14 waterproof shades — which includes not one, not two, but four shades for redheads ("Auburn", "Dark Auburn", "True Red", and "Soft Red", to be exact). "Get ready to get true brow goals in an easy glide from strawberry blonde to ash brown and the deepest black!" Fenty Beauty wrote on its official Instagram page when announcing Brow MVP.

Wondering where the Brow MVP's name came from? Another quote from Rihanna explains all. “I think brows are the MVP of the face," the beauty, fashion, and entertainment mogul explained via a quote in the product description. "They really frame your look and make a huge difference. I wanted to make this pencil really easy to create any brow look.”

Better yet, Fenty Beauty's version of brow pencil packaging is truly unique. The Brow MVP features a retractable, sharpener-free pencil on one side and a small paddle brush on the other. This will make blending the formula and styling your natural brows a piece of cake, according to the beauty brand; the product description notes users just need to apply the formula in "short strokes," then blend and comb with the brush as needed.

You'll be able to find the Brow MVP Ultra Fine Brow Pencil and Styler at Sephora locations starting Aug. 23 — or you can pick it up on Sephora.com or FentyBeauty.com the same day. Below, Fenty Beauty's latest innovation.