Back in February of last year, Beyoncé launched her hair care line Cécred by revealing her natural hair’s complete pampering routine and women everywhere were sold — literally. Now her beauty brand has reached one more major milestone with a partnership at Ulta, so of course the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer had to create yet another quintessential coiffed moment. And she didn’t disappoint. For the Apr. 6 event in Los Angeles, the 2025 Album winner (at long last) wore her pure honey-colored hair in a bombshell blowout that was suited to a superstar like her, as well as to the celebratory occasion.

Clad in a white WARDROBE.NYC white blazer dress and matching Aquazzura pumps — the same color palette she chose for Cécred’s launch party last year — the Cowboy Carter singer chose a classically glamorous hairstyle to commemorate this moment. Of course, Beyoncé is no stranger to a fabulous blowout; the look is definitely in her repertoire, but the color, wave pattern (or lack thereof), and length is always subject to change. For Sunday’s inaugural bash, the brand founder opted to have her golden blonde, nearly waist-length hair in a deep side part with a voluminous swoop to one side and soft, slightly tousled waves. Basically it’s the 2025 version of Pamela Anderson’s signature ‘90s blowout, minus the wispy bangs.

Julian Dakdouk for Cécred via PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Beyoncé completed her beauty look with gold makeup and gold glazed nails (her honey-dipped take on Hailey Bieber’s favorite manicure), but of course her hair was the star of the show. While she’s yet to reveal exactly how the style was achieved using Cécred’s products, the brand and Ulta did share a little BTS teaser where the “Levii’s Jeans” singer could be seen working the silicone-free Nourishing Hair Oil onto her ends.

Whatever other products were used in the making of this major hair moment, they’re now shoppable in 1,400 Ulta stores nationwide as well as the beauty retailer’s website. The Cécred integration also includes Ulta-exclusive bundles and salon experiences, like treatments to revive the scalp and protect with protein. So if you’ve been coveting Bey’s blowout, these unique services might be the closest you’re going to get to it. Obviously she has a little help from the most talented beauty gurus in the business, but as Cécred’s founder and biggest fan, the singer’s hair is always her brand’s best testimonial — whether she’s in braids, natural curls, or a blowout fit for a bombshell.