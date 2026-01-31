(Celebrity)
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Are Fashion’s Most Stylish Duo
From Fashion Killa ’til now.
Long before confirming their relationship in November 2020, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were artists each individually celebrated for their contributions to fashion. Rocky flexed his muscles dropping his encyclopedic designer knowledge in the lyrics to his 2013 hit Fashion Killa — a song that mentioned Rihanna, who later appeared as his love interest in the music video. They were just friends at the time.
Rihanna went on to receive the prestigious Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Icon Award in 2014, a title Rocky would claim himself more than a decade later. Though their romantic partnership was still years away, their fashion trajectories were quietly intertwined. Some of their first appearances together have the fashion industry to thank, like being seated next to each other at the Louis Vuitton Menswear show in Paris in 2018 and walking The Fashion Awards red carpet together in London in 2019.
Eventually, they didn’t only become one of the most beloved celebrity couples ever (and later parents to their three children), but they became a fashion powerhouse. From joint appearances at The Met Gala to supporting each other’s careers, Rihanna and Rocky have elevated what it means to have couple style in every sense of the phrase. While they tend to do their own thing, Rihanna is a Dior ambassador and Rocky works with Chanel and Ray-Ban, they still come together seamlessly as one.
Ahead are the duo’s most stylish moments together from 2018 until now.