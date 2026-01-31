Long before confirming their relationship in November 2020, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were artists each individually celebrated for their contributions to fashion. Rocky flexed his muscles dropping his encyclopedic designer knowledge in the lyrics to his 2013 hit Fashion Killa — a song that mentioned Rihanna, who later appeared as his love interest in the music video. They were just friends at the time.

Rihanna went on to receive the prestigious Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Icon Award in 2014, a title Rocky would claim himself more than a decade later. Though their romantic partnership was still years away, their fashion trajectories were quietly intertwined. Some of their first appearances together have the fashion industry to thank, like being seated next to each other at the Louis Vuitton Menswear show in Paris in 2018 and walking The Fashion Awards red carpet together in London in 2019.

Eventually, they didn’t only become one of the most beloved celebrity couples ever (and later parents to their three children), but they became a fashion powerhouse. From joint appearances at The Met Gala to supporting each other’s careers, Rihanna and Rocky have elevated what it means to have couple style in every sense of the phrase. While they tend to do their own thing, Rihanna is a Dior ambassador and Rocky works with Chanel and Ray-Ban, they still come together seamlessly as one.

Ahead are the duo’s most stylish moments together from 2018 until now.

Paris Fashion Week, 2018

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The Fashion Awards, 2019

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Filming The D.M.B. Music Video, 2021

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The Met Gala, 2021

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

New York City, 2022

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Fenty Beauty Universe Event, 2022

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Milan Fashion Week, 2022

Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Premiere of Black Panther, 2022

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

The Golden Globe Awards, 2023

Christopher Polk/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The Academy Awards, 2023

Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Los Angeles, 2023

Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

The Met Gala, 2023

Noam Galai/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

New York City, 2023

Gotham/Getty Images

The Fashion Awards, 2024

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Footwear News Achievement Awards, 2024

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The Met Gala, 2025

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Cannes Film Festival, 2025

Stephane Cardinale/Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week, 2025

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Smurfs Global Premiere, 2025

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

The CFDA Awards, 2025

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gotham Film Awards, 2025

Kristina Bumphrey/WWD/Getty Images

“Don’t Be Dumb” Album Release Party, 2026

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

SNL After-Party, 2026

Robert Kamau/Getty Images

New York City, 2026

DAMEBK/Getty Images

New York City, 2026