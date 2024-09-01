“Iconic” is the number one requirement when you’re a major fashion house looking to fill the role of campaign star for your most beloved perfume. Unsurprisingly, this is exactly why Rihanna has returned to Dior after nearly a decade as the new face of its beloved J’Adore fragrance. The legendary partnership was first announced in June, with both the brand and RiRi dropping sneak peeks leading up to the official Sept.1 launch of the campaign video. Now, it is finally here.

The singer and beauty mogul returned to a familiar setting for her Dior comeback. Shot by legendary photographer Steven Klein at Versailles’ Hall of Mirrors in France, the singer embodies golden hour in head-to-toe gold, from her honey blonde hair to her sequin gown and beaded choker. The uniform color scheme is a nod to the inspiration behind the J’Adore scent and its perfume bottle. “Your dreams; make them real,” she says as a climax to the video. Naturally, the clip is set to her own music, specifically “Love On The Brain” from her 2016 album, Anti.

“Being the new face of J’Adore is both an honor and a mission," Rihanna, who is also making history as the first Black woman to become the face of J’Adore, told WWD back in June. "This scent that I have known and loved for so long means so much to women. I am especially looking forward to joining this adventure and contributing to it through my world, my story, my roots, as well as my creativity and my own femininity.”

Launched 25 years ago in 1999, J’Adore instantly became a classic scent when it hit perfume counters. Its blend of pear, magnolia, musk, and blackberry is an expertly crafted blend of rich and sweet notes that is impossible not to adore. (Pun intended.)

While Dior and Rihanna haven’t revealed what else will come out of her new gig with the brand, this one-minute video goes to show what magic can happen when legends link up.