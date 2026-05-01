With the first Monday in May just days away, you might be wondering what you can expect from your favorite celebrities at this year’s Met Gala. While most details will remain under wraps until the red carpet begins, there are a few key points to remember ahead of time: For starters, the 2026 exhibition theme is “Costume Art,” the dress code is “Fashion is Art,” oh, and Beyoncé is returning to fashion’s biggest night for the first time in a decade — no big deal. As we wait in anticipation, here’s a look back at Beyoncé’s greatest Met Gala fashion moments to better understand how we got here.

As one of the evening’s co-chairs — a first for her — alongside Venus Williams and Nicole Kidman, the most decorated Grammy winner of all time is set to make a highly anticipated comeback to mark her eight Met Gala appearance. To set the scene, the last time she attended the event in 2016, her album Lemonade had just dropped, not even a month prior to the Met Ball. Formation was playing on the radio with the lyrics, “I’m so reckless when I rock my Givenchy dress.” So naturally, she showed up wearing a custom latex gown by Givenchy’s Riccardo Tisci for the “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” theme that year.

The year before, however, may have been one of her best looks...maybe, ever. The multi-hyphenate arrived fashionably late on the red carpet wearing a completely see-through, bedazzled Givenchy number, once again by Tisci. And it was perfectly on theme for, "China: Through The Looking Glass." The dress and her iconic high ponytail remain one of Beyoncé’s most memorable looks to date. If 2015 and 2016 feel like a lifetime ago, just remember that Beyoncé has been attending the event since 2008.

Keep scrolling to see every look Beyoncé has ever worn to the Met Gala. Spoiler alert: most of them were Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci. Will the Cowboy Carter singer tap Givenchy’s newest creative director Sarah Burton to mark the big return? Time will tell.

Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy, 2008

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In Armani Privé.

Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty, 2011

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In Emilio Pucci.

Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations, 2012

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In Givenchy.

PUNK: Chaos to Couture, 2013

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

In Givenchy.

Charles James: Beyond Fashion, 2014

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

In Givenchy.

China: Through The Looking Glass, 2015

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In Givenchy.

Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology, 2016

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

In Givenchy.