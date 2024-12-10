Blue Ivy Carter has been in the spotlight her entire life — a fitting fact given her parents are Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Ever since she was a toddler, the 12 year old and her mom have been attached at the hip. So far, Carter’s joined Bey at numerous award shows, a few red carpets, and even on-stage at the Renaissance world tour (IYKYK). So, it’s no surprise that on Dec. 9, the mother-daughter duo delivered a joint step-and-repeat at the L.A. premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King. The Disney prequel stars both Beyoncé as the voice of Nala, and Carter as her character’s eldest daughter, Kiara.

Before heading into the Dolby Theatre, the Grammy winner and her first-born posed for photographers in complementary metallic gold moments. Beyoncé, for one, maintained her red carpet reputation in a strapless black-and-gold gown from Balmain’s exclusive collaboration with The Lion King. Designed by creative director Olivier Rousteing, Bey’s dress was covered in oversized metallic pailettes from head-to-toe and featured a plunging neckline, lined balconette bodice, and a thigh-high side slit. The fashion muse opted out of a necklace, and instead chose statement gold earrings from Lorraine Schwartz — the same jeweler behind her $5 million engagement ring. Ankle-strap pointy pumps in black completed Beyoncé’s rare evening-out ensemble.

In honor of her feature film debut, Carter brought her fashion A-game, as well, donning custom Christian Siriano. Similar to her mom, the teen’s floor-length dress was strapless and a shining metallic. However, instead of Beyoncé’s occasional pops of gold, her entire ball gown was created out of reflective gold fabric. Carter’s sweetheart bodice featured delicate drapery while her skirt was layered overtop a voluminous hoop petticoat. Extra points for the star’s elongated train, which flowed behind her as she walked.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In addition to this mother-daughter photo-op, Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles was also there to show her support. The mom of two coordinated ith her family in a gold-embellished matching set from AMSALE, complete with an off-the-shoulder corset top and straight-leg trousers. Knowles added a touch of bling to her co-ord with an oversized gold belt buckle adorned with a trio of charms. She further accessorized with leather gloves, chunky bangles, and a few striking rings.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Since Mufasa: The Lion King doesn’t hit theaters until Dec. 20, there’s a chance Beyoncé and Carter will style more press tour attire in the coming days. So, be sure to keep an eye out.