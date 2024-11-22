Ever since Kim Kardashian began pursuing a law career in 2018, her street style has taken a scholarly turn — kind of. She’ll never denounce her signature body-hugging dresses and itty bitty crop tops. But, lately, on the accessories front, the multi-hyphenate has embraced the light academia aesthetic of her new occupation. Some of her favorite Elle Woods-inspired accents include multiple Hermès Birkin 30s, classic diamond stud earrings, and most recently, fashion-forward eyewear. Following in the footsteps of Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Bella Hadid (to name a few), Kardashian approved the glasses trend in her latest Instagram post, which encouraged her 359 million followers to give it a try.

On Nov. 21, Kardashian hit the books bright and early inside her Calabasas, Los Angeles home. In true form, she posed for a quick IG-worthy selfie and shared it with her devoted fanbase. The SKIMS founder looked hard at work in a plunging brown tank top — presumably sourced from her uber-successful loungewear label. Her choice of bottoms were hidden, but viewers assume she’s wearing the top’s coordinating leggings, also in cocoa. The monochrome motif continued with her frames. Kardashian’s square-shaped glasses were in a warm-toned tortoiseshell print, complete with nose pads, thin rims, and wide temples. The lenses appeared to have a bluelight tint — an eye-friendly choice for studying on her laptop.

If you keep up with the Kardashian-Jenner crew, you know they hardly go anywhere without sunnies on. But this season, the famous family has swapped their paparazzi-blocking shades for once-bookish specs. One of the first sisters to tap into the fashion glasses fad was Kendall Jenner. In between Paris Fashion Week shows, the supermodel was snapped by photographers in bold square-shaped glasses from celeb-approved eyewear brand, Bonnie Clyde. And just last week, Kylie Jenner followed suit in an equally-sleek rectangular pair. Her black glasses matched the ‘90s-esque aura of her entire ensemble, starting with a cropped trench coat, mini skirt, and pointy knee-high boots.

And now with Kim’s support, it’s only a matter of time before Kourtney and Khloé board the glasses bandwagon, too. So, keep an eye out. In the meantime, channel Kim’s pair below.