If you keep tabs on Hailey Bieber or Kendall Jenner’s street style circuit, you know their cool-girl attire isn’t complete without sunglasses. However, this season, instead of the usual paparazzi-blocking version, Bieber and company are making a case for fashion eyeglasses. Think less fun in the sun, more everyday prescription glasses with a ‘90s-inspired flair. At the heart of this eyewear revival is one viral brand favorited by Bieber, Jenner, and every fashion muse in between: Bonnie Clyde.

The L.A.-based label was born in 2016 by Jon Yuan, a second generation eyeglass protégé who followed in his parents’ footsteps (his family opened their sunglass company three decades prior). After launching small collaborations with labels like the androgynous brand, PHLEMUNS, Bonnie Clyde found its niche with the Spring/Summer 2020 collection. Nostalgic, ‘90s-inspired frames were the theme of this drop, and since then, they’ve become the brand’s over-arching aura. According to a 2019 interview with FLAUNT, Yuan sources inspiration from “everywhere and anywhere.” Apart from vintage ‘90s eyewear, early 2000s music influenced the colors and silhouettes of Yuan’s designs — specifically RnB and pop album covers. And if you scroll through his inventory, you’ll see these motifs still reflected in Yuan’s work.

After three years, this retro-looking revamp finally caught the attention of the celebrity set. In September 2019, Beyoncé became one of the first A-listers to give Bonnie Clyde her stamp of approval. She wore the fan-favorite Cat-Eye Layer Cake sunglasses on multiple occasions, which are only available on second-hand sites now. This year, the brand’s popularity doubled in size, thanks in part to Bella Hadid. The supermodel first wore Bonnie Clyde in March 2024, and by May, it became her go-to eyewear brand. Her favorite silhouettes are Lucky Star and Rebound — both rectangular stainless-steel shades in neutral hues. Once the ‘Ôrəbella founder approved the Baby glasses, it didn’t take long for more stars to shop Bonnie Clyde. On an Instagram story in late September, Bieber shared a close-up of Bonnie Clyde’s Baby — an slim oval-shaped silhouette in a vintage-looking tortoiseshell color-way. Around the same time, during Paris Fashion Week, Jenner styled Mercutio, which marked an oversized, square detour from Hadid and Bieber’s preferable skinny ‘fit.

Now, Bonnie Clyde is practically an it girl essential. Ahead, see the brand’s A-list advocates and shop their exact styles.

Hailey Bieber

Ever since Bieber’s menswear era started this summer, a key part of her street style rotation has been Bonnie Clyde’s Baby Tortoise frames. Whether she’s wearing an oversized suit set or a cozy sweater and jeans, the oval-shaped slim shades add a chic, collegiate flair to her ‘fit without veering into librarian territory. For one of her Instagram story OOTDs in September, the Rhode Skin founder paired her Bonnie Clyde beauties with a wool blazer from The Row, black Levi’s jeans, and a “fits everything” hobo bag from Bottega Veneta.

Bella Hadid

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images/Getty Images

Even though she wasn’t promoting a movie, Hadid undeniably stole the show at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Inside the Hôtel Martinez on May 21, the multi-hyphenate pulled off sunglasses inside with Bonnie Clyde’s slightly-tinted Rebound Glasses. Complete with gold accents and brown arm temples, these stainless steel frames looked sleek alongside her vintage Gianni Versace dress. It’s clear Hadid instantly loved her Bonnie Clydes, because she purchased at least four additional glasses, including Bieber’s Baby pair.

Kendall Jenner

BACKGRID

Not only did Jenner debut a new bright blonde hairdo at Paris Fashion Week, she also styled a Bonnie Clyde staple for the first time. She chose the Mercutio Glasses: oversized acetate square frames with a slight blue tint. In between runway shows, Jenner was photographed in a baggy gray suit set from The Row Spring/Summer 2025, pointy pumps, and an Hermès Kelly bag in black. These neutral numbers added to the menswear vibes established by her statement eyewear.

Tinashe

On the red carpet, Tinashe loves to tap into her sultrier side with plunging necklines and micro-mini dresses. But on the street style front, she often embraces sportier styles. In a recent IG photo dump, Tinashe slipped on Bonnie Clyde’s Angel Glasses in an ombré effect black-and-yellow color-way. Much like F1-inspired sport shades, the Angels fit into the wraparound category because of the softly-curved nylon frame.

India Amarteifio

Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images

Ever since Queen Charlotte debuted in May 2023, Amarteifio (who plays the queen herself) has established herself as one to watch on the fashion front. While en route to Wimbledon in 2023, the up-and-comer accessorized with Bonnie Clyde’s Black Plum Plum Sunglasses with dark lenses. These seemingly simple sunnies ensured all the attention was on her complementary orange numbers from Ralph Lauren.

Shay Mitchell

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

One of the first celebs to board the Bonnie Clyde bandwagon, the Pretty Little Liars alum opted for the Tomboy cut in December 2021. The thick rectangular glasses fit right in with her wintery business-ready combo, starting with a gray wool coat, pointy ankle boots, a ribbed Ganni beanie, and a croc-embossed top-handle bag from Saint Laurent.