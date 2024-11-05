For some people, the holiday season begins as soon as the clock strikes midnight on November 1. However, some hardcore Halloween fans prolong the spooky vibes until Thanksgiving. This year, even celebrities aren’t ready to pack up their costumes just yet. On November 4, instead of embracing the festive spirit, Beyoncé channeled Pamela Anderson’s most iconic looks in a surprise “Bodyguard” music video — one of the chart-topping songs featured in Cowboy Carter. Dressed in her third Halloween homage of the season, the multi-hyphenate encouraged her devoted fanbase to vote in the 2024 presidential election.

Last week, Beyoncé celebrated Halloween with two music-related costumes: a recreation of the album cover of Betty Davis’ This Is It!, and a sultry tribute to Prince. Then, on Monday, the Grammy winner tapped into Anderson’s ‘90s bombshell aura with three instantly-recognizable looks. For starters, the music video opened up on Beyoncé in a corseted black bustier with matching mesh opera gloves and over-the-knee patent leather boots. Down to the voluminous blonde hair and the sparkly purple eyeshadow, the A-lister mimicked Anderson’s character in the 1996 action film, Barb Wire.

Next, Bey transformed into another famous ‘fit: the striking set worn by Anderson to the 1999 Video Music Awards (you know the one). Beyoncé was the spitting image of the model in an off-the-shoulder white corset tucked into asymmetrical rhinestone-embellished leggings. Just like Anderson, the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer accessorized with a blue pendant necklace and the fur-covered baby pink hat, of course.

But wait — there’s more. Later in the clip, the camera cut to Beyoncé running on a beach, rescue board in hand, wearing Anderson’s trademark red swimsuit from Baywatch — or in this case, “Beywatch.” The one-piece looked sleek as she sang the lyrics, “Oh, honey, honey; I could be your lifeguard.” Occasionally throughout the video, she layered an oversized windbreaker jacket and a safety whistle overtop.

(+) New York Daily News Archive/New York Daily News/Getty Images (+) Hulton Archive/Moviepix/Getty Images (+) Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Anderson has yet to comment on Beyoncé’s top-notch homage, however, the Beyhive is unsurprisingly stoked. One commenter shared, “Pamela is gonna be very happy when she sees this in the morning,” while another asked, “Beyoncé…is this a dream?” All this to say? The singer’s next move is impossible to predict. So, keep a close eye on her Instagram for more unexpected visuals.