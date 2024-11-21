Every autumn like clockwork, the A-list set fills their closets with burgundy pieces galore. And once again this year, the deep red shade is maintaining its celebrity-approved position. In October, Kate Middleton led the resurgence in a monochrome suit set from Roland Mouret. Then, just a few weeks later, Zendaya followed suit in a leather Louis Vuitton dress — custom-made for the brand ambassador by creative director Nicolas Ghesquière. And now, Elizabeth Olsen is the latest star to approve the color craze. On November 20, Olsen stunned in a burgundy leather mini dress from Mugler. And in true fashion muse form, her accents were just as striking.

To celebrate the release of Flaunt Magazine’s 195th issue (which stars Rauw Alejandro and Outlander actor, Sam Heughan), Olsen arrived at the after-party in her burgundy best. The star of her OOTN was the aforementioned Mugler mini, complete with delicate draping along the bodice and a high neckline. It wasn’t captured by the paparazzi, but the back of the Fall/Winter 2024 design featured a peek-a-boo moment: slim black buckles in a skin-baring tiered formation. From there, the Wandavision alum continued the one-color theme with cherry red semi-sheer tights and complementary pointy pumps. Surprisingly, Olsen opted out of any jewelry, and instead accessorized with a bold red lip and a black clutch.

VEGAN / BACKGRID

If this Mugler number feels familiar, that’s because another A-lister styled the same runway-ready design a few months ago. While promoting her dystopian action film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Anya Taylor-Joy went viral in Olsen’s exact mini dress. Olsen layered on tights for extra warmth, but Taylor-Joy fully embraced the sultry shock factor with nothing underneath. After an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the Queen’s Gambit star posed for photographers in coordinating Christian Louboutin pumps and Tiffany & Co. bling — a fitting selection for the house ambassador. Just like Olsen, a daring crimson lip rounded out her press tour outfit.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

All this to say? Dark red looks can thrive no matter the season. So, jump on the burgundy bandwagon ASAP.