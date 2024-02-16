Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland go way back. They forged a close bond at just 11 years old, when the former Destiny’s Child members lived together in Beyoncé’s home in Houston, Texas in the mid- ‘90s (around the time they started the girl group). Though they may have gone their separate ways when the band broke up in ‘06, they’ve continued supporting one another’s latest projects over their decades-long friendship. “I’m so proud of her. So happy for her,” Rowland said on TODAY yesterday, speaking about Beyoncé’s upcoming country-themed album, Act II. Likewise, on Feb. 15, Beyoncé’s attended the premiere of Rowland’s latest Netflix film, Mea Culpa, where they had a special reunion.

“Dats my best friend! Dats my best friend!!!!! So proud of you Kelly 🙏🏽,” Beyoncé wrote in an Instagram caption, sharing an image of the best friends together at the movie premiere. The comment section is going wild, as the musician typically posts pictures caption-free. The “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer’s husband, Jay Z, and mother, Tina Knowles, also joined in on the photo op. (The third member of Destiny’s Child, Michelle Williams, also attended the premiere, although she was notably missing from photo ops with Queen Bey.)

Of course, the duo pulled out all the sartorial stops on Thursday night. All eyes were on Beyoncé, who made her way into Manhattan’s Paris Theater decked out in Balmain. (She took a night off from her latest cowgirl-chic fashion aesthetic.) The musician wore a black and white hooded mini dress from the French fashion house’s Pre-Fall 2024 collection, as well as a furry coat. Beyoncé accessorized the sumptuous look with Balmain’s Radio Rubberized Top Handle Bag and Ruby Western Mules. Meanwhile, Rowland, who was styled by Kollin Carter, looked equally stunning in her long Area Fall/Winter 2023 coat, which boasted strong, structured shoulders. Underneath the topper, the star tapped into the no-pants trend, wearing a long-sleeve top and matching underwear.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

This surprise get-together really proves how strong the duo’s friendship is. Not to mention, Beyoncé and Rowland have both had quite the style evolution — yes, these outfits are a far cry from the midriff-baring crop tops and low-rise jeans they rocked in the ‘90s. Consider recreating their latest red carpet ensembles with similar-looking styles.