If you’re a longtime Beyhive member, you know Beyoncé’s ties to Levi’s Jeans run deep. In the early 2000s, the American label became one of the first brands to partner with Destiny’s Child. The trio — Beyoncé, Michelle Williams, and Kelly Rowland — starred as the faces of Levi’s "Low Rise Jeans” ad. And now, over 20 years later, Beyoncé collaborated with Levi’s on another campaign that’s just as iconic as the first. At around midnight on September 30, the multi-hyphenate delivered a country-ified photoshoot and commercial up to par with her top-tier music videos.

When Beyoncé released Cowboy Carter in March 2024, which featured “LEVII’S JEANS,” a duet with Post Malone, fans speculated that a collab with Levi’s was on the horizon. And to no surprise, the Beyhive was right. As the clock struck midnight, Levi’s broke the news via Instagram with the aforementioned “REIIMAGINE” commercial. Captured by esteemed filmmaker Melina Matsoukas and award-winning cinematographer, Marcell Rév, Beyoncé reinterpreted the iconic 1985 “Launderette” ad by slipping off her Levi’s 501 jeans and tossing them in a washing machine. “My song ‘LEVII’S JEANS’ celebrates what I believe is the ultimate Americana uniform — something we all wear with pride,” Beyoncé shared in a press release. That said, it’s only fitting that “LEVII’S JEANS” was the short film’s underscore. Alongside her mid-wash jeans, the Grammy winner styled a cropped white T-shirt, monogrammed boyshorts, calf-length socks, and a denim cowboy hat crafted out of Levi’s jeans, of course. Beyoncé’s Western-inspired “LEVII’S JEANS” belt buckle was especially eye-catching.

Ever since she first teased her Cowboy Carter era at the Grammy Awards in February, denim looks have become a staple in Beyoncé’s cowboy-cool aesthetic. Her 315 million Instagram followers have been blessed with endless denim-heavy co-ords from Dries Van Noten, Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, Patbo, and more ateliers. So, this partnership was a longtime coming. “I am honored to work with Levi’s® to create quintessential American iconography,” Beyoncé said in a statement. “Denim on denim has often been seen through a male lens, so this reimagining campaign, which celebrates the iconic female perspective, is important to me. I look forward to exploring innovative ways for our visions to align in empowering women and honoring their strength.”

In addition to the commercial, Beyoncé starred in photoshoot shot by renowned photographer, Mason Poole. With the laundromat as her backdrop once again, the fashion muse donned the same white T-shirt and Levi’s 501 jeans. She accessorized with pointy blue boots from Christian Louboutin, her go-to footwear source on the Renaissance world tour.

According to Levi’s, the “REIIMAGINE” campaign marks the first of many chapters for Beyoncé and the beloved brand. So, be sure to keep an eye out in the coming weeks. In the meantime, keep scrolling to shop the exact Beyoncé-approved jeans and T-shirt from the commercial.