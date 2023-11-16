It’s the most wonderful time of the year, especially as it pertains to fashion. The leaves are falling, Trader Joe’s is selling their holiday-themed treats again, and New York’s best-dressed celebrities are pulling out some incredible cold weather-friendly outfits, each finished off with a chic outerwear staple. What could be better? Until now, A-listers have only occasionally added a luxe topper to their everyday ensembles, just to fight off the slight chill. But this week, as the weather in the Big Apple dropped to the low 30s, stars have finally succumbed to the icy wind and made their best leather, wool, or shearling coats (and even hats and gloves) a permanent addition in their en vogue rotation.

One celebrity who’s been slowly bundling up a bit more each day this season is Emily Ratajkowski. The model has been sporting a variety of ankle-grazing autumnal jackets recently, especially those with a fur accent of sorts (see the pumpkin-spice-inspired BlankNYC look she wore earlier this month). A long-time New Yorker, Katie Holmes is also no stranger to the cold, so she’s a pro when it comes to dressing for this weather. She knows exactly how to layer up without going full Frosty The Snowman-level bulky. As of late, she’s been consistently reaching for a neutral peacoat and baggy knits — an outfit formula we’ll be taking notes from all season long.

And that’s not all. Seeing that winter is just beginning, there’s plenty more outerwear looks coming your way. Ahead, the best of-the-moment celeb coat looks to inspire your winter wardrobe for the next three months. And bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it as the temps keep dropping.

Emily Ratajkowski

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

On Nov. 15, EmRata was the first celebrity of the day to be snapped by the paps in a plethora of wintery separates. While on a very fashion-forward walk through the West Village with her dog Colombo (classic Ratajkowski), she wore suede shearling coat from Nour Hammour in a stunning cognac shade. For the Wednesday morning outing, she styled a black turtleneck which she paired with leggings. The My Body author went with her tried and true accents to finish off the look: knee-high black boots from Chrome Hearts, Bottega Veneta earrings, and sleek sunglasses.

Katie Holmes

Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

Right before noon also on Nov. 15, the Dawson’s Creek actor went on a quick errands run around her Chelsea neighborhood in a layered-up look with add-ons straight out of her ‘90s-inspired aesthetic. On top, she slipped on a tan peacoat, which she buttoned for extra warmth. To combat the 40-degree weather, she wore baggy green sweatpants, thick socks, and her trusty Adidas sneakers. She also threw on a grey beanie and sunglasses to try to remain incognito.

Anne Hathaway

Spartano / BACKGRID

Around the same time, just a mile or so up 8th Avenue, Hathaway was photographed leaving a hotel after a press junket. She braced the cold in a variety of workwear-inspired pieces, including a coat from Totême in a caramel shade perfect for fall. Underneath her robe-like outerwear, she wore a slightly oversized button-down as a mini dress, and accessorized with knee-high boots from Isabel Marant, an Hermès Birkin bag, and Krewe aviator sunglasses.