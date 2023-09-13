If you keep tabs on Katie Holmes’ style, you know she has a penchant for ‘90s fashion. Last fall she leaned into minimalist LBDs, army green cargo pants, and even donned a Kurt Cobain-inspired chunky neutral cardigan. Adding to the list, this week Holmes rocked a slip dress over a T-shirt in between her New York Fashion Week festivities. Not only was this a certified ‘90s look, but it also felt very reminiscent of an outfit her character Joey Potter from Dawson’s Creek would rock (IYKYK).

In fact, early on in her career, Holmes, too, often wore white tees and slips to A-list parties. Back then, she styled her tops with low-waisted jeans or a printed midi skirt and reserved her slip dresses for special occasions like movie premieres and award shows. Nowadays, however, it seems she has embraced pairing these two pieces together, as the Alone Together actor rocked the aforementioned outfit to dinner on Sept. 11. (Better late than never, right?) The silver slip seems to be made from a fabric with a slight sheen to it, so it glistened as she walked down the streets of NYC. For accessories, she wore a brown hobo bag, tortoiseshell sunglasses, and metallic Prada ballet flats — one of her must-have fall shoes.

This isn’t the first time the T-shirt and slip dress combo has made an appearance in her street style rotation this year. Back in May, she got caught in the rain in an edgier take on the look — she paired her white T-shirt with an embroidered leather midi dress from Chloé’s Resort 2023 collection. She styled the staples with block heel mules. This fashion combo has become a foolproof look for her, and everyone can easily master it too.

To get started, shop similar pieces to the star’s look ahead. Since we’re headed into fall, you can dress up your outfit, too, by layering a trench coat on top, as this is also another Holmes-approved staple.