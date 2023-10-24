As a long-time New Yorker, Katie Holmes has casual fall style down to a science. Her secret? Keeping her wardrobe stocked with versatile chilly-weather basics. In fact, it’s rare for the actor to take to the Manhattan sidewalks without sporting at least one of her trusty staples — think cashmere sweaters (see: her viral Khaite set circa 2019), relaxed jeans, and timeless trench coats. Even when she’s attending more formal affairs in NYC, the actor doesn’t stray too far from her tried-and-true looks. Take Holmes’ deconstructed trench coat dress, which she wore on Oct. 23 to an event for Melissa DeRosa’s new novel, What’s Left Unsaid, as a prime example. The one-of-a-kind number felt especially on-theme for the street style star, yet perfect for a low-key evening out.

Holmes arrived at Hotel Chelsea rocking the one-of-a-kind khaki number (the designer is unknown at moment), which included a pleated underskirt, tortoiseshell buttons, and a low-slung belt. While the ankle-grazing style appeared to be sleeveless, under closer inspection, you’ll see the jacket’s sleeves are actually attached to the bodice and hanging in front of the skirt. As for the rest of her ensemble, Holmes stuck to her go-to accents: patent leather Mary Jane ballet flats with a T-strap detailing and a croc-embossed black shoulder bag. Dainty gold necklaces and her trusty nose ring completed the look.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images Entertainment

As mentioned, trench coats have been a fixture in Holmes’ street style and red carpet rotation since the beginning of her career. At press events back during her Dawson’s Creek days, for instance, she was often photographed wearing an edgy leather trench version over her signature slip dresses — see her outfit at the MTV Video Music Awards in 1999, pictured below. And more recently, Holmes sat front row at Ulla Johnson’s Fall/Winter 2023 show in a luxe olive green style.

(+) KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images (+) Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment INFO 1/2

To recreate Holmes’ latest ensemble, shop an edit of similar-looking pieces ahead. And if you’re feeling crafty, perhaps conduct a little DIY project to capture her jacket’s distressed appearance.