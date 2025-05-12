Over the years, Hollywood has delivered its fair share of iconic brunettes. A few that come to mind? Audrey Hepburn, Cindy Crawford, Angelina Jolie, Anne Hathaway, Keira Knightley, Megan Fox, Emma Watson, and Eva Longoria. However, even the most signature heads of hair switch things up occasionally. In 2025 alone, Tyla went blonde for the Met Gala, Jenna Ortega added burgundy highlights, Millie Bobby Brown channeled Pamela Anderson’s bright blonde udpo, and most recently, Jennifer Love Hewitt went copper red. Dubbed “sunset lover red” by celebrity hairstylist, Nikki Lee, the new look marks her first major transformation since getting blonde highlights in 2023.

Just a few months after taking Emma Roberts from blonde to “sunrise red,” Lee’s work broke the internet again on May 9, when Hewitt shared a post-salon selfie with her 1.8 million Instagram followers. “I have wanted to be red for so long,” the I Know What You Did Last Summer actor wrote in her caption. For an authentic, “lived-in” look, Lee kept Hewitt’s roots dark auburn, while the rest of her collarbone-length hair featured copper balayage. According to Lee, the “sunset lover” shade was created using Wella Professionals Koleston Perfect Permanent Hair Dye throughout her base, mid-lengths, and hairline. Once she achieved a balanced color, she applied the brand’s Blondorplex Lightner 30 volume at the shampoo bowl and then glossed it with the Color Touch Demi-Permanent Hair Dye. This combo sealed the color and upped the vibrancy, Lee says. Hewitt opted for extensions from Great Lengths, which added fullness and length to her final look. She also ran Wella Professionals Miracle Hair Oil through Hewitt’s ends to up her new hue’s smoothness and shine. Alongside her now-viral color, the 9-1-1 star’s voluminous waves looked especially summer-ready.

On FOX’s 9-1-1 drama series, Hewitt’s character Maddie Han has maintained brown roots with honey blonde highlights for multiple seasons — plus bright money pieces. Her on-screen look is similar to Joey King’s recent ‘whiskey blonde’ hair (IYKYK), complete with a sun-kissed, caramel balayage. With 9-1-1’s jam-packed filming schedule, it took a minute for Hewitt to find an open window, because “work wouldn’t allow her to make the big change,” Lee says. Thankfully, the A-lister won’t start filming Season 9 until fall, so she has multiple months to enjoy her copper color.