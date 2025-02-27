Awards season may be nearing its end, but that’s not stopping Nicole Kidman from turning up the glam. The Babygirl actor has been synonymous with her blonde hair — in some form or another — for decades now, but every now and then her color gets a little tweaking. Her latest hue was debuted at Time’s annual Women of the Year Gala on Feb. 25 when she went from a warm, sun-kissed honey shade to a more buttery, beige blonde for a subtle shift that still feels transformative.

Kidman’s recently refreshed blonde came courtesy of celebrity hairstylist and colorist Chris Appleton, who coined the color “butter biscuit blonde”. Appleton credits Schwarzkopf Professional products for helping him complete the actor’s latest hair transformation, which is slightly more toned down than the brighter blonde she showed off with her perky Golden Globes ponytail. The more “bronde” hue is similar to Joey King’s whiskey blonde yet not quite as cool-toned as the major winter hair color trend of dark suede blonde as seen on stars like Khloé Kardashian and Sydney Sweeney. The look was achieved by creating a slightly darker base with light honey beige highlights.

The deliciously dimensional color looked especially stunning paired with Kidman’s peach tulle Chloé dress and was amped up with Appleton’s styling, which he referred to as “effortless undone waves”. Using Color Wow products and Shark tools, the hair pro created a slightly tousled effect that still felt glam enough for the important occasion.

Kidman — who is set to have yet another blonde moment with her upcoming film, Holland, in which she plays a Stepford wife-like character with a darker side — might just be ushering in the first big spring hair color trend with her buttery blonde. With its beige-y highlights and not-too-warm, not-too-cool undertones, it’s a perfect transitional shade for the season before everyone wants to go lighter and brighter for summer. And as an added bonus, it’s a pretty low-key and low maintenance update for existing blonde beauties. So if you’re simply looking for a subtle shift, this one’s for you.