What exactly is Kendall Jenner up to right now? Perhaps more than any of other famous siblings, the reality star-supermodel likes to keep thing relatively low-key and close to the vest, only popping up in public or posting on social media when she has something major brewing. Judging by her latest Instagram carousel, though, it sure seems like a big announcement, project, or campaign is imminent. Without a word of warning, Jenner’s new blonde hair color was dropped on her near-300 million Instagram fans, an eight-part photo series depicting the model with a fresh shade of bright gold. Unlike so many of her other recent hair shakeups, though, this one sure appears to be permanent.

In the photos, shot by Renell Medrano, Jenner sits in a New York studio with her new hair color pulled back with a series of accessories, including a classic tortoiseshell claw clip by Emi Jay and a simple black headband. The exact shade itself is a soft gold, not especially warm but not the all-over cool of a platinum. According to the photo tags, celebrity colorist Jenna Perry is the creative behind the transformation, while Jessica Gillin — who works at Perry’s studio — gave Jenner a haircut with soft, face-framing layers.

In some shots of the new look, Jenner’s roots appear to left intentionally dark, a technique often referred to as “smudging.” It helps anchor a significant color change in realism for a more natural appearance, and helps grow-out look not as stark, too. Jenner’s is expertly applied, not extending beyond an inch or so.

Of course, this isn’t exactly Jenner’s first time experimenting with a significantly lighter hair color. She’s done a more caramel-toned shade in the past, and donned blonde wigs for several of her best-ever Halloween costumes — including a painstakingly accurate rendition of Pamela Anderson in 1996’s Barb Wire, as well as a highly realistic Marilyn Monroe homage.

This might be Jenner’s most extreme semi-permanent change since she went warm copper for the Off-White runway show back in 2022. That was a relatively short-lived shakeup, though, only lasting from mid-winter through early May.

Who knows why Jenner underwent such a dramatic change just as New York Fashion Week draws to a close? Expect new clues as the international shows start to roll out.