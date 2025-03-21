The latest celebrity-approved hair colors seem to have one thing in common: They’re all inspired by things you might have stocked in your kitchen. From Joey King’s “whiskey blonde” highlights to Nicole Kidman’s “butter biscuit blonde”, the hottest hues all sound — and look — so delicious. Now there’s a new one to thirst over and it’s so cool and creamy. Lindsay Lohan debuted her so-called “almond milk blonde” on Thursday, March 20 and with the Freakier Friday star’s support, it’s bound to be a big trend for the upcoming season.

Lohan has tried out a whole spectrum of shades over her decades-long career, from bright copper red to platinum blonde to dark chocolate brown, but most recently she seems to have settled into a sweet spot with a golden strawberry hue. That is, until celebrity stylist and colorist Dimitris Giannetos gave her a subtle but majorly impactful transformation. Giannetos, who is also responsible for Gigi Hadid’s cotton candy pink and “tequila silver” hair, revealed his most recent refresh on Instagram, showing the Our Little Secret actor’s considerably cooler color. But he also shared a little secret of his own, and that’s the fact that Lohan’s “almond milk blonde” isn’t permanent. The creamy beige and Old Hollywood waves were created on a wig, so the star could keep her current color in tact.

Regardless of it being so short-lived, Lohan’s updated blonde is likely to influence other celebrities to try out the milky shade. Not quite as icy as the snow-kissed blonde that was one of the biggest winter hair color trends and significantly lighter and brighter than the dark suede that Sydney Sweeney and Khloe Kardashian recently approved, this hue also sets itself apart by featuring more pale, cool-toned highlights combined with a slightly deeper base — like the ribbons you get from adding a splash of almond milk to your blonde espresso roast in the morning.

Lohan completed her bombshell beauty look with another of-the-moment beauty trend: Plum makeup. Following Rhode’s fruit-forward blush and lip treatment launches, such shades are going to be everywhere this season — including the Mean Girls star’s lips. With her hair color (albeit temporary) and lipstick combined, Lohan’s latest look is pretty much the epitome of spring style.