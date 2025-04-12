It’s no secret that bobs are the haircut celebrities have been gravitating towards since early last year. Everyone from Lily Collins to Kim Kardashian can’t seem to stay away from these shoulder-length and shorter styles — but there’s a whole spectrum of ways to wear them. It started with simple, blunt cuts, then came the beach waves. And who could forget the flippy version that practically took over in the fall? While the wet-look hydro bob is also having a moment this spring, it might just get eclipsed by another more dressed-up style that A-listers can’t get enough of: the curved bob.

Although the short, curvy hairstyle is certainly trending, it’s been around for decades. The look, which has more recently been embraced by everyone from Gigi Hadid to Cardi B, takes its cue from ‘50s Hollywood stars like Grace Kelly. Back then, the style icon’s signature look was created with brushed out pin curls, which were then sculpted into smooth, face-framing waves. And while some celebs still take a similar approach to create the most retro effect, the 2025 curved bob often involves some modern updates. For example, it may be more soft and bouncy, like Elsa Hosk’s, or more layered like Rihanna’s.

The must-have for creating this look is forming your bob into contoured or rounded shapes. You can makes your waves bigger and more loose, or tighter and more controlled. You can flip up the ends like Zendaya or leave them totally tucked under, like Kerry Washington and Khloé Kardashian. You can do a deep side part, or split your curves right down the center. There are plenty of options to make the look your own. Need some more inspo? Keep scrolling for 10 of the best curvy bobs worn by the most trendsetting celebs.

Selena Gomez

You can’t talk about chic, modern bobs without including Gomez in the conversation. And the “Sunset Blvd” singer makes the perfect muse for curved styles because she’s worn them a few ways, like more sleek and smooth for Rare Beauty’s Bouncy Blush launch and in retro waves for the 2025 Golden Globes.

Gigi Hadid

The supermodel stars in Miu Miu’s 2025 Leathergoods campaign looking straight out of the 1950s in her glamorous curved bob. Her voluminous, exaggerated waves are perfect for a vintage-inspired editorial moment.

Zendaya

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Though the curved bob is red hot right now, Zendaya was an early adopter of the retro look back in 2024, when she attended the Oscars in a side-swept, flipped up style.

Rihanna

DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Rihanna recently took a more contemporary approach to the curvy bob. Her pared-down volume and face-framing layers take the look from Mid-Century to 2025 — with a little bit of ‘90s inspiration.

Elsa Hosk

Looking back at Grace Kelly’s infamous curvy bob (the blueprint, really), you’ll notice it’s sculpted almost to the point of looking stiff (but in a purposeful, glamorous way). Hosk’s update allows for more movement, which makes her hairstyle feel more modern, playful, and most of all touchable.

Hailee Steinfeld

The Sinners star is yet another celebs whose bob caused a swarm of women to book a haircut appointment with swiftness. She’s worn hers straight and swingy as well as slicked and flipped, but most recently her retro curved bobs have been some of her best.

Kerry Washington

At last fall’s New York Fashion Week, Washington was channeling Olivia Pope with Michael Kors skirt suit and a voluminous curved bob that would feel right at home in the White House.

Khloé Kardashian

Kardashian, like her sisters Kendall and Kim, have been embracing their short hair era by showing off a variety of styles. When it comes to her curvy bob, the Good American co-founder opts for a version that’s soft and perky with a distinct curl inward at her jawline.

Cardi B

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

There’s practically no hairstyle that Cardi B has not tried, so it was only a matter of time before she sported the curvy bob. The look was part of a stunning head-to-toe Old Hollywood moment the rapper embraced at the 2025 Grammys.

Greta Lee

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lee’s hairstyle at the 2024 Golden Globes was so Grace Kelly-coded, from her elegant and minimalist white gown and simple jewels to her bob’s sculpted waves.