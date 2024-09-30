Few celebrities are as influential as Hailey Bieber when it comes to beauty trends. Her posts rack up millions of likes, her Rhode-branded products are always selling out, and even hair professionals across the country report a disproportionate number of clients come in requesting her exact cut or color. It’s been relatively quiet on that front for a while now, though. Since chopping a shoulder-clearing bob in a deep, natural shade of ash brown in early 2023, she hasn’t made any major shakeups since. That all changed over the last weekend in September. Bieber’s new golden blonde hair color, hand-crafted just in time for the true start of fall, is luminous, warm, extremely autumnal, and the lightest her waves have been in years now.

The model-mogul, who casually announced the big change on her Instagram Story, has been keeping a pretty low-profile since welcoming her first child late this summer — she and husband Justin have only been spotted out and about once or twice since. It seems like Bieber is ready for her new life chapter, though, if this hair color overhaul is any indication. It’s a muted gold, a shade you might describe as honeycomb thanks to its warm undertones, and applied about two inches south of her darker roots — a celeb-favorite trick for making highlights and all-over hair color appear even more natural and lived-in.

There’s plenty of depth and dimension in her new color, but it’s a far cry from the brighter, warmer highlights she wore for years. Bieber was dedicated to blonde from her earliest days in the spotlight all the way until fall 2021, when she slowly started letting her natural brunette come through. Her years-long commitment to that glossy brown just underscores what a big deal this new change-up really is.

It’s not totally surprising that Bieber chose now to circle back around to blonde. A more natural look was more popular in the years immediately following the pandemic thanks to hair appointments simply being fewer and further between — that went for makeup, too. Couple that reality with her new role as a mom, and it makes sense that she’d take this opportunity to revitalize her look and try something different yet familiar.