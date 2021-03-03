Ahead of International Women's Day, which is on March 8, celebrities and brands are teaming up to honor the special holiday in creative ways and there's one collaboration in particular that points to a hopeful future. Australian eyewear label Quay has partnered with model Ashley Graham, a champion of body diversity and a female empowerment advocate, to create a sunglasses collection inspired by the holiday. And, great news: The collab is available to shop today. "We launched this campaign to celebrate confidence and empower women to own who they are," Graham, who serves as the face of the campaign entitled Let It Be Lit, tells TZR.

The collection, which starts at $55 for one pair, includes a selection of sunnies inspired by Graham's bold attitude and a few pairs of blue light glasses. These glasses, which rose to popularity due to the recent collective uptick in screen time and transition to at-home work life, hope to ease any digital eye strain as you're crafting those work emails. In addition to new styles, the Graham x Quay collab includes several of the eyewear brand's signature shades with revamped touches. For instance, the High Key shades got a luxe makeover with polarized lenses and new 18-karat gold-plated frames.

The model's personal preference for versatile fashion (see Graham's take on a graphic tee for evidence of her down-to-earth aesthetic) was a major source of inspiration for the campaign. "I've always opted for stylish yet convertible pieces that are easy to mix and match, so I wanted this collaboration to focus on unique and classic frames that could go with anything — whether it's a casual athleisure look while your working from home or a more dressed up look for a stay-at-home date night."

As for Graham's personal faves from Let It Be Lit, she admits she's drawn towards the retro-inspired aviator frames from the collection. "I love the High Key Two-Tone sunglasses and the Playa sunglasses especially. Whenever I wear them, I feel like I should be on a beach with a drink in my hand." Graham hopes there'll be a vacation to Quay's birthplace in the future for her and her family. "Don't worry, I'll be rebooking my trip to Australia once we're all out of quarantine," the new mom jokes to TZR.

In addition to inspiring pride in those who sport the shades, Graham and the sunglasses brand hope to highlight the importance of having confidence in your community as well. Quay is donating $100,000 to Girls Inc., a non-profit organization that, as Graham describes, "works to inspire all girls to be strong, smart, and bold through mentorship opportunities and advocacy work."

With the collection's launch comes ample styling opportunities, and Graham shared some of her own accessorizing tips. "For the Flat Out frames, I'd pair these with my cozy Khaite cardigan in beige, a cute nursing bra or a black tee, and either tailored Vince wide-leg black pants or jeans if I'm going more casual," she says. If you're looking for a pop of color as opposed to the all-black Flat Out frames, try the Jezabell Inlay shades in their baby pink and violet gradient colorway. Pair with a neutral sundress and a floppy hat to achieve maximum beach vibes. Brainstorm more styling ideas when perusing the collection at quayaustralia.com or scroll ahead to shop the sunnies directly.

