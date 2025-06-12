(Celebrity)

Elsa Hosk Just Wore Summer’s Prettiest Print

She’s always on the pulse.

by Freya Drohan
Getty Images
Elsa Hosk polka dot dress trend
Elsa Hosk saw the polka dot trend coming. As always, the supermodel-turned-fashion designer is right on the money with her latest collection for Helsa. Case in point: The tastemaker took to Instagram to share a glimpse at her new stunning white and black silk chiffon polka dot dress.

Not since Julia Roberts’ seminal Pretty Woman polo dress have polka dots been so omnipresent. With summer event dressing season in full swing, the Swedish influencer sent fans and followers into a meltdown over “the perfect dress” in the comments section after posing in it — and yes, it is available to shop now.

True to form, Hosk styled the look for a dreamy day out in the South of France — following the Cannes Film Festival — with a vintage leather and rattan Chanel box bag and Alaïa’s laser-cut Vienne white leather Mary Jane flats.

By pinning her hair up loosely in a nostalgia-inducing acrylic claw clip, Hosk showed off just how chic the halter neck and backless silhouette is, not to mention the elevated attached neck scarf.

As with most Helsa drops, particularly when it comes to her occasion-ready dresses, the 100% silk piece is selling at the speed of light. Thankfully, you can sign up for notifications for future re-stocks in your size if your heart is set on it.

It’s not just your imagination, polka dots really do seem to be an it print of the moment — and Hosk isn’t the only one who’s fallen for the allure of a polka dot lately. Slightly retro but ultimately ladylike and classic, garments decorated with dainty dots are set to prove a hit at weddings, garden fetes, engagement parties, beachside dinners, and baby showers.

Convinced? Scroll through for some of the best floor-sweeping polka dot numbers available to shop now.

