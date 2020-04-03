There's an understated simplicity of throwing on a broken-in tee while hanging at home. Sometimes, all it takes is splaying a veritable label across its chest to turn it into a complete look. To that end, Ashley Graham's Gucci T-shirt sets the perfect example for everyone who may be looking for pointers on how to isolate in style.

On March 30, the model and mother-of-one took to Instagram to update the world on her whereabouts during this time — in rural Lincoln, Nebraska, with her husband and her newborn son. In the post, she shared her at-home outfit formula, which centers around a black vintage Gucci T-shirt, which Graham opted for in an oversized fit for added comfort. On her legs, she slipped on a pair of simple black leggings, which trade out leather alternatives for something more cozy. As far as accessories go, Graham kept it simple, sliding on a pair of pointed sunnies and earrings. Overall, it was the ultimate look for taking a nature walk with the family — and the science behind it is super easy to master.

Gucci's basic tee is a great entry-point designer top — for comparison, Fendi and Balenciaga t-shirts typically start at the $450 threshold, when sourced from secondhand consignment shops. The brands staying power has been carefully documented: With its 100th anniversary coming just next year, now is as good as any time to buy. To stylemongers, Graham's choosing of the brand should come as no surprise — she has routinely dolled up in the brand's maximalist designs, including her bespoke Met Gala look from just last year, which was the collaborative brainchild of Gucci's Alessandro Michele and Dapper Dan. This cozy-chic ensemble totally turns the brand's ornate, extroverted aesthetic on its head, offering a subdued look that's equal parts unfussy and luxe.

If you want to shop the exact tee for yourself, you're in luck — SSENSE has the top in most sizes (spanning all the way up to XXXS). For similar leggings and accessories, continue ahead, and be sure to give the model a follow for more style inspiration.