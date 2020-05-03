11 Stylish 3-Piece Activewear Sets For Working Out — Or Staying At Home

Unless a Zoom meeting or necessary outing requires it, you've likely disregarded the notion of getting dressed up for your own enjoyment these days. Uncomfortable options like jeans or form-fitting dresses have made way for sweatpants, tees, and if you're working out, some combination of sports bras, leggings, and tanks. If you're looking for something a little more put together than your last mismatched workout outfit, these three-piece yoga and workout sets could be your saving grace.

Besides mixing and matching, a coordinating set is one of the easiest steps to take towards an effortlessly polished look in no time at all. It's simply just matter-of-fact that fancy exercise gear makes for better mindset and, thus, performance. So, whether you're aiming to get outdoors more or are perfectly happy couch-bound, you're that much more likely to tackle a workout or WFH project with a little extra oomph in a stylish and sporty set.

Inspired by Jessica Alba's three-piece yoga set by Tory Sport, Tory Burch's althleisure line, we rounded up 11 more on-trend options to wear to workout — or not.

