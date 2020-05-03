11 Stylish 3-Piece Activewear Sets For Working Out — Or Staying At Home
Unless a Zoom meeting or necessary outing requires it, you've likely disregarded the notion of getting dressed up for your own enjoyment these days. Uncomfortable options like jeans or form-fitting dresses have made way for sweatpants, tees, and if you're working out, some combination of sports bras, leggings, and tanks. If you're looking for something a little more put together than your last mismatched workout outfit, these three-piece yoga and workout sets could be your saving grace.
Besides mixing and matching, a coordinating set is one of the easiest steps to take towards an effortlessly polished look in no time at all. It's simply just matter-of-fact that fancy exercise gear makes for better mindset and, thus, performance. So, whether you're aiming to get outdoors more or are perfectly happy couch-bound, you're that much more likely to tackle a workout or WFH project with a little extra oomph in a stylish and sporty set.
Inspired by Jessica Alba's three-piece yoga set by Tory Sport, Tory Burch's althleisure line, we rounded up 11 more on-trend options to wear to workout — or not.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
KITH
The sneaker retailer is also known for its equally-cool in-house line. Available in a few different color variations, this set consists of an athletic bra, biker shorts, and cropped windbreaker jacket that can singlehandedly transition you into the season ahead.
Fendi
Fendi's set is so luxe that you'll be living in it all summer long. With the house's signature logo-jacquard trim throughout, the technical jersey lend a high-compression feel, making each piece equally functional as it is fashion-forward.
Tory Burch Sport
Tory Burch is revered by all types of fashion-lovers for its consistent high-end quality and ahead-of-the-curve designs, and its Sport line is no different. Mix-and-match this three-piece tie-dye set.
Carbon38
A color-blocked design is not only forever on-trend, but it's versatile enough to wear while working out or running errands. Bonus: the triangle-cut bra makes for a super cute crop top when up-styled with jeans and sandals.
Katla
If a co-ordinating set is already out of your comfort zone, a simple black option is edgy and steers clear of being overtly matchy-matchy.
Twenty Montréal
The Montréal-based brand has mastered the art of luxe sporty attire and this golden set is proof. The texturized leggings and crop top are complimented by its two-tone knit sweatshirt making for an über trendy outfit that'll be stylish no matter how you wear it.
Terez
When you're feeling fiesty but want to keep it classy, Terez has you covered with this shorts set. For unruly weather, cover up with its super sleek half-zip windbreaker
Nike
The sportswear brand is a clear choice for any athletic wear but this french terry combo is one of the cutest takes on two-in-one lounge- or activewear, as well. Sport the lavender co-ord set with the brands matching sports bra that can double as a crop top: Just tie the crewneck around your waist to ace the preppy look.
Off-White
When it comes to streetwear, Off-White rarely makes a wrong move. This top and legging duo have a futuristic 3D laser-cut design, while its matching windbreaker jacket is the perfect lightweight spring layer.
Ultracor
Welcome the season's blooming buds with a dainty cherry blossom-printed set from Ultracor. A hoodie and legging combo is a no-fail option.
All Access
Subtle but still edgy, this set from All Access features neon rainbow trim for just a little pop of excitement. Complete the playful look with brightly hued sneakers.