Courtesy of Kith

11 Stylish 3-Piece Activewear Sets For Working Out — Or Staying At Home

By Savannah Sitton
Unless a Zoom meeting or necessary outing requires it, you've likely disregarded the notion of getting dressed up for your own enjoyment these days. Uncomfortable options like jeans or form-fitting dresses have made way for sweatpants, tees, and if you're working out, some combination of sports bras, leggings, and tanks. If you're looking for something a little more put together than your last mismatched workout outfit, these three-piece yoga and workout sets could be your saving grace.

Besides mixing and matching, a coordinating set is one of the easiest steps to take towards an effortlessly polished look in no time at all. It's simply just matter-of-fact that fancy exercise gear makes for better mindset and, thus, performance. So, whether you're aiming to get outdoors more or are perfectly happy couch-bound, you're that much more likely to tackle a workout or WFH project with a little extra oomph in a stylish and sporty set.

Inspired by Jessica Alba's three-piece yoga set by Tory Sport, Tory Burch's althleisure line, we rounded up 11 more on-trend options to wear to workout — or not.

KITH

The sneaker retailer is also known for its equally-cool in-house line. Available in a few different color variations, this set consists of an athletic bra, biker shorts, and cropped windbreaker jacket that can singlehandedly transition you into the season ahead.

Linda Bra II
$75
KITH
Lindsey Biker short
$80
KITH
Danica Full Zip Jacket
$195
KITH

Fendi

Fendi's set is so luxe that you'll be living in it all summer long. With the house's signature logo-jacquard trim throughout, the technical jersey lend a high-compression feel, making each piece equally functional as it is fashion-forward.

FF-Straps Medium-Impact Sports Bra
$390
Fendi
FF Logo-Stripe Cycling Shorts
$390
Fendi
FF Logo-Trimmed Technical Jersey Track Jacket
$850
Fendi

Tory Burch Sport

Tory Burch is revered by all types of fashion-lovers for its consistent high-end quality and ahead-of-the-curve designs, and its Sport line is no different. Mix-and-match this three-piece tie-dye set.

Tie-Dye Seamless Top
$128
Tory Burch Sport
Tie-Dye Seamless Racerback Bra
$68
Tory Burch Sport
Tie-Dye Seamless Bike Shorts
$68
Tory Burch Sport

Carbon38

A color-blocked design is not only forever on-trend, but it's versatile enough to wear while working out or running errands. Bonus: the triangle-cut bra makes for a super cute crop top when up-styled with jeans and sandals.

Bonded Stripe Bra
$78
Carbon38
Colorblock High Rise Full Length Legging
$108
Carbon38
Colorblock Cropped Jacket
$225
Carbon38

Katla

If a co-ordinating set is already out of your comfort zone, a simple black option is edgy and steers clear of being overtly matchy-matchy.

Katla Force Crop Top
$175
Katla
Marlena Sports Top
$90
Katla
Emilía Leggings
$150
Katla

Twenty Montréal

The Montréal-based brand has mastered the art of luxe sporty attire and this golden set is proof. The texturized leggings and crop top are complimented by its two-tone knit sweatshirt making for an über trendy outfit that'll be stylish no matter how you wear it.

Hyper Reality Jacquard Cropped Hoodie
$185
Twenty Montreal
Roaming Giraffe Sports Bra
$78
Twenty Montréal
Roaming Giraffe Leggings
$135
Twenty Montréal

Terez

When you're feeling fiesty but want to keep it classy, Terez has you covered with this shorts set. For unruly weather, cover up with its super sleek half-zip windbreaker

Leopard Goals Reversible Sports Bra
$72
Terez
Leopard Goals Track Shorts
$72
Terez
Leopard Goals Windbreaker
$125
Terez

Nike

The sportswear brand is a clear choice for any athletic wear but this french terry combo is one of the cutest takes on two-in-one lounge- or activewear, as well. Sport the lavender co-ord set with the brands matching sports bra that can double as a crop top: Just tie the crewneck around your waist to ace the preppy look.

French Terry Crewneck
$65
Nike Sportswear
Light-Support Sports Bra
$40
Nike Sportswear
French Terry Shorts
$45
Nike Sportswear

Off-White

When it comes to streetwear, Off-White rarely makes a wrong move. This top and legging duo have a futuristic 3D laser-cut design, while its matching windbreaker jacket is the perfect lightweight spring layer.

Black Athletic Long Sleeve T-Shirt
$360
Off-White
Black Athletic Leggings
$295
Off-White
Black Active Jacket
$695
Off-White

Ultracor

Welcome the season's blooming buds with a dainty cherry blossom-printed set from Ultracor. A hoodie and legging combo is a no-fail option.

Lynx Hoodie
$225
Ultracor
Terrain Bra
$130
Ultracor
Cherry Blossom Legging
$188
Ultracor

All Access

Subtle but still edgy, this set from All Access features neon rainbow trim for just a little pop of excitement. Complete the playful look with brightly hued sneakers.

Remix Tank
$88
All Access
Decibel High Impact Bra
$85
All Access
Billboard Biker Short
$88
All Access