To be completely honest, I've always been skeptical about jumpsuits. Sure, the idea always sounded nice: a one-and-done look you can throw on in a pinch. But, in the past I've struggled to find one that has all the qualities I wanted: easy to move around in, doesn't ride up, and of course, looks stylish. My perspective changed once I slipped on New York-based label Kim Shui's Lace Jumpsuit a few weeks ago. Now that I'm willing to give more silhouettes a chance, I'm banking styling ideas for how to wear a jumpsuit while I'm working from home.

There are a few different jumpsuit iterations I've narrowed down as checking off all of my boxes. While it might not be as comfy as cotton, a cargo style is a bit more elevated and utilitarian. I've spotted a few of my favorite influencers wearing the piece from cool girl label The Frankie Shop, which is now on my holiday wishlist (hint, hint... mom if you're reading this). I'll be taking styling cues from Paris-based street style girl Elie Delphine and tucking the jumpsuit into my knee-high boots. But, for a more cozy option I can wear lounging on the couch watching Succession, I'm dying for one of Ilana Kohn's comfy jumpsuits. To feel put together (even if just my dogs are seeing me), I'll layer on my favorite personalized jewelry from Brinker & Eliza as well as my baby blue Brother's Vellies' Cloud Socks.

Kelsey Stewart

If you're also looking to switch up your WFH outfits, consider trying out a jumpsuit. To help get you inspired, below find 11 jumpsuit outfits to try out.

How To Wear A Jumpsuit: Tucked Into Boots

You've probably already seen trousers tucked into knee-high boots, but what about a jumpsuit? The look is super easy to create, and the result appears effortless.

How To Wear A Jumpsuit: Wedding Ready

While weddings may be postponed, that doesn't mean you can't start planning a look for your friend's special day right now. Instead of a gown, arrive in a printed jumpsuit, and you'll probably stand out from all the other guests. Finish off with simple gold hoops and you're set.

How To Wear A Jumpsuit: New Neutrals

Stray away from your go-to neutrals and try an equally versatile hue: blush pink. The soft color can be paired with everything from black to mint green. Try pairing a light pink jumpsuit with another pastel for a mood-boosting ensemble. To finish off, reach for a pair of white sneakers.

How To Wear A Jumpsuit: Leather And Pastels

If you've been loving the leather pants trend, consider trying out a jumpsuit in the material. Make the outfit even more eye-catching by throwing a striped pastel top underneath.

How To Wear A Jumpsuit: Sharp Accessories

Looking to try out a checkered or houndstooth piece this season? If you're fully on board with the intriguing prints, dive right in with a jumpsuit. Easily make the look polished by adding on a sleek leather black bag and heels or boots.

How To Wear A Jumpsuit: Pop Of Animal Print

Yes, a white jumpsuit can be worn year round. In the winter, all you need to do is couple the piece with fun snakeskin booties and a luxe wool coat.

How To Wear A Jumpsuit: Pajama Style

If you tend to stay in your pajamas all day, this jumpsuit won't feel much different. Give it a fun spin by throwing on striking socks, and (hopefully) you'll feel a bit more chipper while you're stuck at home.

How To Wear A Jumpsuit: Mix Up Your Accessories

Pair a punchy jumpsuit with two accessories that might not typically go together, like a glitzy bag and slide-on clogs. Ground the look with a simple trench coat or leather jacket.

How To Wear A Jumpsuit: Belt It

The easiest way to dress up a plain strapless jumpsuit is by adding a few flashy belts over it. And if you want the ensemble to be extra fancy, wear a chunky chain necklace.

How To Wear A Jumpsuit: Statement Print

A printed jumpsuit makes a statement all on its own, so no need to overly accessorize. Instead, swipe on a bold lip and cool frames.

How To Wear A Jumpsuit: Layer Up

If your plans include lounging around the house playing board games with your roommates, a jumpsuit is a comfy, cute look to wear for the occasion. Stay warm by layering a simple long sleeve white tee underneath.