There is no such thing as a bad outfit in Rihanna’s world. Her fashion is consistently on point as evidenced by her many street style and red carpet looks. This is because she exudes confidence in everything she wears, whether it be a lingerie set from her Savage X Fenty line or a Chanel jacket while grocery shopping. RiRi simply wears what she likes, which makes her style feel authentic, and currently for fall what she likes is not skinny jeans. While grabbing a bite to eat at Carbone in New York City, Rihanna wore black bootcut jeans from Rick Owens. The hem of her bottoms practically enveloped her footwear as it was an extra baggy cut.

Jeans aside, Rihanna made a bold statement with her slime green-colored coat from Marina Moscone, paired with Caged Lace Jersey Gloves from Savage X Fenty in a similar hue (though some fans argue they could have been leather). Her crystal-embellished Ursina pumps from Amina Muaddi peeked out from underneath her jeans while a medley of long necklaces hung from her neck. (One of the styles was a gold emerald cross pendant from Roseark, which has been in her jewelry box since 2016.) On the whole, the outfit not only incorporated an of-the-moment denim style (baggy bottoms are in), but it also tapped into the glove trend, which first appeared on Fall/Winter 2021 runways.

North Woods / BACKGRID

So far, it looks like flared pants are RiRi’s go-to style for the fall season. In September 2021, she notably wore her leather flare pants from Rosetta Getty two days in a row, which signaled that she was really into their dramatic look. She had styled her bottoms with an oversized pinstripe black blazer and rectangular sunglasses.

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

If you, too, are over skinny jeans and tapered pants, give the bootcut and baggy silhouettes a try. Rihanna’s exact pair of Rick Owens is still available to shop, below. For a more budget-friendly option, look to labels like Frame and Zara.

