The health pandemic has profoundly altered the way everyone gets dressed — sweatpants, for one, has entered into everyone's vocabulary and along with this, you might be questioning what your 2021 wardrobe will look like. (What former hero pieces still make sense for your everyday WFH look? And what items have officially run their course?) If you need a second opinion, Jennifer Garner has an idea. In a recent Instagram post, the actor memorialized the bygone days of traveling while also bidding adieu to one fashion item she was less fond of: skin-tight jeans. For Garner, skinny jeans are a thing of the past — and fans are quickly getting on board, as per the comments section on her Insta.

On Jan. 27, the 13 Going On 30 alum posted a satirical video of her denim-clad airport moments, all set to melancholy piano music. She captioned the post, "Travel: A Memorial (aka Tight Jeans: Goodbye Forever)." In the short clip, some of Garner's go-to airport pieces were Ganado-printed cardigans and relaxed loafers — all staples cozy enough for a day of travels save for her tight pants. In the montage, Garner humorously prances like a gazelle and shakes her legs, perhaps as a way to stretch out and make her skinny jeans feel more comfortable. As is customary for all great elegies, a trove of comments poured in. One from the always-funny TV personality and style icon, Erin Foster read, "I'm so sorry for your loss, sending love."

If you were looking for a sign to free up space in your jeans drawer — this video is it. Take some time out of your spring cleaning schedule to thoughtfully donate your most uncomfortable rigid denim, or pass them along to a friend who might enjoy them. Afterwards, you'll want to add a few roomier non-skinny jean options to your lineup, so these pieces are on-hand for all of your future travels. As the adage goes: out with the old, in with the new.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.