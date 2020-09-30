This Grandma-Inspired Jacket Is The Perfect Antidote To Revive A Boring Outfit

Seasoned fashion aficionados know that the cooler months offer a prime opportunity to get crafty with their outerwear style. You can bundle up in a trendy puffer jacket, embrace minimalism in a classic wool coat, or be more unconventional with a quilted jacket. The under-the-radar craftcore garment is guaranteed to add a dash of sartorial vigor to any wintertime outfit. For those who aren't entirely sure on how to style a quilted jacket — you’re in luck. The fashion tastemakers, ahead, will give you a quick run down on how to incorporate this piece into your everyday outfits.

First, a quick history: Quilted anything has been rippling across the fashion space since 2018, with everyone from Scandi bloggers to celebrities like Emma Roberts indulging in the cozy trend. As a maximalist-approved alternative to the “shacket” (shirt jacket) trend, the quilt coat commands the attention in any outfit it’s featured in — be it over an easy autumnal dress or a pair of corduroy trousers. This, in part, means that you don’t need to overthink what goes on underneath — so a half-baked quarantine errand outfit is perfectly acceptable. That said, there are plenty of ways to dress it up as well.

To investigate them, continue ahead — and be sure to relish the opportunity to go playful with your outerwear when the weather permits. Perhaps, you’ll love the trend so much that you also invest in a set of summer-ready quilted co-ords, like the vintage-inspired patchwork ensemble from Sea below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Trousers & Sneakers

For an all-around roomy fit, consider teaming a knee-length quilted coat with a pair of trousers in an indulgent neutral shade. The sold-out coat above is from sustainable vintage brand Farewell Frances, which has a shorter version that’s still in stock. Complete the look with a pair of white trainers, like Koio’s Capri silhouette.

Cardigan & Combat Boots

Trend forecasters claim that combat boots will be every fashion girl’s go-to shoe in 2022. Show off your fashion prowess by tapping into several trends at once and pair your favorite lug-soled stompers with a quilted trench. Pro tip: A chunky knit cardigan, worn underneath, will provide much-needed warmth on cold, wintry days.

Baby Tee & Jeans

For a look that can easily take you from winter to spring, an embroidered baby tee with a pair of classic blue jeans is sure to do the trick. The universal pieces can go with nearly any length of quilted jacket — meaning that you can wear it with a cropped style for spring/summer or an extra layer and longer coat for fall/winter.

Quilted Suit

For those ready to take on a head-to-toe quilted look, you’re in luck — several brands are releasing fully suited outfits. Take Lisa Says Gah, for instance: The Insta-popular boutique currently offers a grandma-inspired jacket-and-pant set in a unique quilt print. Snag one for yourself and complete with a quilted baby tote in the same pattern for a total matchy-matchy look.

Printed Dress & Sandals

This styling is peak Scandi style, with surprising shapes and vibrant prints making for a playful, well-decorated look. Try a quilted vest over a long-sleeved dress in matching tones, and finish with a pair of “ugly” sandals to change it up from your everyday white sneakers.

Sweats & Neck Scarf

Nowadays, best-dressers are wearing sweats with just about everything — blazers, button-downs, and, yes, even quilted jackets. If the fiery outerwear color, pictured above, is not your jam, try an unconventional take on winter whites by teaming the reversible number from AQUA x Pendleton, below, with a pair of ecru-colored sweats to match.

Linen Pants & Trainers

For those who have trouble parting with your favorite pair of linen pants after Labor Day, you officially don’t have to. Just layer a quilted trench over linen pants in any shade and slip into a pair of Adidas retro Superstar sneakers to boot.